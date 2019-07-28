TODAY'S PAPER
Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer heaves ball over CF wall

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, left, reacts as he

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, left, reacts as he is taken out by manager Terry Francona in the fifth inning of a game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. Photo Credit: AP/Colin E. Braley

By The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a startling scene, Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer suddenly heaved the ball from just past the mound over the center field wall Sunday while being taken out of the game against Kansas City.

Bauer was obviously upset, although it wasn't clear whether he was mad at his performance or that manager Terry Francona was pulling him.

An All-Star last year, Bauer had just allowed a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that gave the Royals a 7-5 lead with one out in the fifth inning. When Francona emerged from the dugout, Bauer turned, took a couple steps and fired.

Bauer, whose quirky pregame routine includes a lot of long toss, put that practice to use as he let fly. Several Cleveland infielders incredulously watched the episode — rookie centerfielder Oscar Mercado had his back turned and was looking at the wall when he saw the ball land, and spun around, trying to figure out what happened.

As Francona reached the mound, he and Bauer appeared to exchange words. Francona followed Bauer into the dugout and both disappeared into the tunnel. Both reappeared in the dugout later in the inning, separate but both apparently fuming.

Bauer allowed eight runs, seven of them earned, on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

By The Associated Press

