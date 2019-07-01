Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27 in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, stunning Major League Baseball and leading to the postponement of the team’s game against the Texas Rangers.
Skaggs was with the team in Texas when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are investigating, but no foul play is suspected at this time.
Skaggs was “an important part of the Angels Family,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Carli, and his entire family during this devastating time.”
Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, had been a regular in the Angels’ starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles’ injury-plagued rotation.
The left-hander had just pitched on Saturday, allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “deeply saddened” by Skaggs’ death.
“We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family,” Manfred said in a statement.
Skaggs was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.
The Angels traded Skaggs to Arizona in 2010, and he started his big-league career with 13 appearances over two seasons for the Diamondbacks. The Angels reacquired him in December 2013, and he has won 25 games over five seasons with the club.
Skaggs started a career-high 24 games last season, going 8-10 with a 4.02 ERA. He missed playing time in April this season with a sprained ankle but came back strong.
Skaggs was part of the same Angels’ draft class as Mike Trout, and they were roommates in the low minor leagues before Skaggs was traded to Arizona. They played on the same team in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 2010.
Cleveland Indians ace Trevor Bauer, who played with Skaggs in the Diamondbacks organization, tweeted: “We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together.”
Skaggs’ mother, Debbie, was the longtime softball coach at Santa Monica High School. She famously provided postgame tips on his pitching mechanics, even deep into his big-league career.
Skaggs grew up in Santa Monica, on the west side of the sprawling Los Angeles metroplex, but rooted for the Angels instead of the closer Dodgers.
REMEMBERING TYLER SKAGGS
“We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you.”
— Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer
“By far the nastiest prep arm I ever faced. My thoughts and prayers go out to Tyler’s family! Gone too soon!”
— Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper
“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”
— MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred
“The fraternity of players is stunned and saddened today by the untimely death of Tyler Skaggs, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Tyler’s wife, Carli, and the rest of his family, teammates and friends.”
— Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark
“We are heartbroken with this tragic news. Tyler began his Major League career as a Diamondback and he will always be remembered here as a great teammate and wonderful young man. His family is in our thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.”
— Arizona Diamondbacks team statement
“I can’t believe this, my heart and prayers go out to his wife and family! We lost an amazing human being. Rest In Peace brother.”
— Los Angeles Angels pitcher Parker Bridwell
“RIP Tyler Skaggs. Heartbreaking man. Makes me sick to my stomach. Prayers for his entire family and friends!”
— Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman.
“We’re pretty shocked right now and I feel terrible for everybody involved. Our heart goes out to the Skaggs family and the Angels organization. [Baseball] is a small community. We’re this whole fraternity of guys that care about each other. We compete for three hours every day but when something like this happens, it affects everybody. It just sucks.”
— Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde
“I was thinking about it more as a dad than a GM. There is no preparation or planning that gets you ready for that.”
— Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels
