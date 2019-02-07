Hal Steinbrenner: No DH in National League this season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The designated hitter isn’t coming to the National League just yet.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner confirmed Thursday that no votes on any rules changes will be taken at the two-day owners’ meetings being held here.

Steinbrenner, who arrived Thursday, said he expected owners would be briefed Friday on potential rules changes that were bandied about by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association in January.

Among the suggestions from the union was adding the DH to the National League beginning this season. But it’s more likely the DH will be phased in over time in the NL because teams already have set much of their rosters for 2019.

Commissioner Rob Manfred is pushing for changes to improve the pace of play for the sometimes plodding sport. The most controversial is a proposal to require relief pitchers to face at least three batters per appearance (unless it’s the end of an inning or the pitcher is injured). Manfred is also interested in instituting a 20-second pitch clock, which he could do unilaterally under baseball’s collective bargaining agreement.

MLB and the Players Association are hoping to reach agreement on any rules changes before the start of the regular season.

Manfred will brief the owners Friday and then hold a news conference. Spring training opens next week.

Hal: Yankees ticket sales "flat." Steinbrenner said ticket sales are about the same as ar this time last year, which he said is partly because some buyers who signed 10-year ticket agreements when Yankee Stadium opened in 2009 did not renew.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I think ticket sales are pretty much spot on to last year at this point,” Steinbrenner said. “We’re a little bit down because 10-year deals came up and some of those people live in different cities, who knows. But it’s very minor. For the most part, we’re running flat right now. Super Bowl’s over now. Spring training’s getting ready to start. That’ll be the test. We haven’t gone on sale for individual games yet, we haven’t done those kind of things, so right now I think we’re pretty flat to last year.”

Single-game Yankees tickets will be available in a presale on Feb. 20.