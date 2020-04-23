TODAY'S PAPER
Former Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully hospitalized, resting comfortably after fall

FILE - In this July 3, 2002, file

FILE - In this July 3, 2002, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers television play-by-play announcer Vin Scully rehearses before a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, March 26, 2020, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Paul Connors, File) Credit: AP/PAUL CONNORS

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has been hospitalized after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.

The team says the 92-year-old fell Tuesday and was taken to the hospital for observation. Scully is resting comfortably and is expected to be released soon.

“I won’t be doing anymore head-first sliding,” he said in a quote posted on the team’s Twitter account. “I never liked it.”

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

