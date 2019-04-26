Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is set to make his big league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero ripped through the minor leagues with a .331 average and .945 OPS over three-plus seasons.

Guerrero's smiling face was on the cover of the Toronto Star on Thursday beside a headline that read: "Future is Now." The Blue Jays are opening gates earlier than usual so fans can watch the 20-year-old take batting practice.