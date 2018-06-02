Catching up with recent draftees from Long Island:
IN TRIPLE A
Mike O’Reilly, RHPPShoreham (SWR)
Cardinals, 2016 Round 27
Current team: Memphis Redbirds
Career totals: 18-6, 2.43 ERA 5 saves
IN DOUBLE A
Pat Cantwell, CWest Islip
Rangers 2012, Round 3
Current team: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)
Career totals: 362 games, .243 BA, 9 HR
IN CLASS A
Jesse Berardi, SSCommack
Indians 2017 Round 10
Current team: Lake County Captains
Career totals: 46 games, .257 BA, 1 HR
Brendan Butler RHP Sayville/Dowling
A’s 2015, Round 30
Current team: Stockton Ports
Career totals: 12-17, 4.14
Justin Dunn, RHP Freeport
Mets 2016 Round 1
Current team: St. Lucie Mets
Career totals: 8-10, 3.84
Nick Fanti, LHPHauppague
Phillies 2015, Round 21
Current team: Williamsport Crosscutters
Career totals: 17-5, 2.62 ERA
Dan Jagiello, RHP West Islip/LIU Post
Dodgers, 2017 Round 34
Current team: Great Lakes Loons
Career totals: 2-2, 3.48 ERA, 6 saves
Anthony Kay, P Stony Brook
Mets 2016, Round 1
Current team: Columbia Fireflies
This season: 2-2, 3.59 ERA
Stephen Woods, RHP Huntington
Giants, 2016 Round 8
Current team: Bowling Green Hot Rods
Career stats: 7-9, .304
Kyle Young RHP Syosset (St. Dominic)
Phillies 2016 Round 22
Current team: Lakewood Blueclaws
Career totals: 11-3, 2.62
LOW CLASS A/ROOKIE
Ben Brown, RHPEast Setauket
Phillies 2017 Round 33
Current team: GCL Phillies East
*Stats are through Tuesday
