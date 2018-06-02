TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Afternoon
64° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseball

Where are they now? Catching up with recent MLB draftees from LI

Columbia Fireflies starting pitcher Anthony Kay delivers a

Columbia Fireflies starting pitcher Anthony Kay delivers a pitch during a game against the Asheville Tourists at McCormick Field on April 14 in Asheville, North Carolina. Photo Credit: AP / Tony Farlow

By Newsday Staff
Print

Catching up with recent draftees from Long Island:

IN TRIPLE A

Mike O’Reilly, RHPPShoreham (SWR)

Cardinals, 2016 Round 27

Current team: Memphis Redbirds

Career totals: 18-6, 2.43 ERA 5 saves

IN DOUBLE A

Pat Cantwell, CWest Islip

Rangers 2012, Round 3

Current team: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Career totals: 362 games, .243 BA, 9 HR

IN CLASS A

Jesse Berardi, SSCommack

Indians 2017 Round 10

Current team: Lake County Captains

Career totals: 46 games, .257 BA, 1 HR

Brendan Butler RHP Sayville/Dowling

A’s 2015, Round 30

Current team: Stockton Ports

Career totals: 12-17, 4.14

Justin Dunn, RHP Freeport

Mets 2016 Round 1

Current team: St. Lucie Mets

Career totals: 8-10, 3.84

Nick Fanti, LHPHauppague

Phillies 2015, Round 21

Current team: Williamsport Crosscutters

Career totals: 17-5, 2.62 ERA

Dan Jagiello, RHP West Islip/LIU Post

Dodgers, 2017 Round 34

Current team: Great Lakes Loons

Career totals: 2-2, 3.48 ERA, 6 saves

Anthony Kay, P Stony Brook

Mets 2016, Round 1

Current team: Columbia Fireflies

This season: 2-2, 3.59 ERA

Stephen Woods, RHP Huntington

Giants, 2016 Round 8

Current team: Bowling Green Hot Rods

Career stats: 7-9, .304

Kyle Young RHP Syosset (St. Dominic)

Phillies 2016 Round 22

Current team: Lakewood Blueclaws

Career totals: 11-3, 2.62

LOW CLASS A/ROOKIE

Ben Brown, RHPEast Setauket

Phillies 2017 Round 33

Current team: GCL Phillies East

*Stats are through Tuesday

By Newsday Staff

New York Sports

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on during batting Boone isn’t worried about Sanchez’s hitting
Mets centerfielder Michael Conforto reacts after striking out Conforto continues to search for his stroke and game
Yankees manager Aaron Boone addresses the media before Yanks not pleased with switch to Sunday night in July
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton celebrates his home run with Stanton hits 12th home run as Yanks beat Orioles
New Mets public address announcer Colin Cosell. Colin Cosell, new Mets announcer, tells it like it was
Logan O'Hoppe of St. John the Baptist. MLB Draft: Long Islanders on the radar