The Rays have been here just once before, in 2008.

The Dodgers?

Their World Series history is quite a bit more extensive and exultant but, recently, all about frustration and disappointment.

The 116th World Series, which starts Tuesday night at neutral-site Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, isn’t the matchup Major League Baseball and their network partners would have preferred. No, that would have been the Dodgers vs. the Yankees, clubs representing the two largest media markets in the country.

But what this year’s World Series is providing is a matchup of the two teams that were the best — and the most consistent — throughout this COVID-19 shortened season that was unlike any other in MLB history.

The Rays, who coasted to the AL East title after going 40-20, against the Dodgers, who ran away with the NL West after going an MLB-best 43-17.

The similarities don’t end there.

Even with dramatically different payrolls — the Dodgers resemble the Yankees in spending while the Rays, well, spend like the Rays always have — the clubs have comparable philosophies in how they evaluate and develop players. Andrew Friedman, who helped build the Tampa organization into a consistent contender, departed after the 2014 season to take over in Los Angeles as the president of baseball operations. One of Friedman’s longtime lieutenants with the Rays, Erik Neander, has been senior vice president and general manager since November 2016 and the club hasn’t missed a beat.

"You’re talking about the team that won the most games in the American League going against the team that won the most games in the National League," Neander told the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday night. "Just an incredibly deep and talented roster that we haven’t gone up against this year."

Both clubs survived seven-game wars in their respective Championship Series. The Rays, after beating the Yankees in five games in the Division Series, built a 3-0 lead in the ALCS over Houston before being forced to a Game 7, won by Tampa Bay, 4-2, Saturday night. The Dodgers fell behind the Braves 3-1 in the NLCS before winning three straight, including Sunday night’s 4-3 win in Game 7.

The narrative for this World Series is fairly straightforward: Either the Rays, with their standout starting pitching and seemingly nonstop assembly line of seed-throwing bullpen arms at the disposal of manager Kevin Cash, will win the franchise’s first World Series title (they lost in five games to the Phillies in 2008); or it will be the Dodgers capturing the organization’s first championship since 1988 and putting a bevy of October setbacks from the last decade, including losses in the 2017 and 2018 World Series, behind them.

"This year is our year! This is our year!" Dave Roberts, the oft-criticized Dodgers manager (especially this time of year) shouted into the stadium microphone at Globe Life Field after Game 7.

The Dodgers have the edge in star power as they feature, among others, former Red Sox superstar — and 2018 AL MVP — Mookie Betts, 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, this year’s NLCS MVP Corey Seager, and three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, trying to overcome his own October narrative (not a good one).

The always quirky Rays, inventors of the modern "opener" concept and anchored by a stable of mostly anonymous relievers, have stud starters in Tyler Glasnow, 2018 Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell and veteran Charlie Morton.

Offensively, the Rays' lineup, like the bullpen, conducts most of its work in anonymity, though rookie Randy Arozarena and his seven postseason homers to this point have put the 25-year-old outfielder on the map to some degree.

"We knew that from Day 1 in spring training [the goal] was to win the World Series," Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez said after hitting a game-tying, pinch-hit homer in Game 7. "We took care of business in the regular season, we took care of business against the Brewers [in the wild-card round], we took care of business against the Padres [NLDS], we took care of business against the Braves . . . the job is not done."