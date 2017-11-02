LOS ANGELES — Game 7 of a World Series A.J. Hinch beforehand called “one of the most epic” in history turned out to be a dud.

Which the Astros manager and his team didn’t mind in the least.

The result, for them, was as epic as it gets.

Jumping to a five-run lead after two innings, the Astros completed an upset of the favored Dodgers with 5-1 victory at Dodger Stadium Wednesday night

The victory gave the Astros franchise its first World Series title and brought a championship back to a city still battered in many sectors by the damage inflicted in August by Hurricane Harvey, an event that sparked a rallying phrase in the city: Houston Strong.

The Astros were that at the plate throughout the Series, producing 15 homers, the most by a team in Series history.

George Springer’s two-run blast Wednesday in the second inning off Yu Darvish opened a 5-0 lead and sucked much of the remaining energy from the sellout crowd of 54,124 that hoped to celebrate the Dodgers first title since 1988.

The Series had already produced a pair of classic games, a 7-6 win by the Astros in Game 2 , and aa 13-12 victory by Houston in Game 5.

Game 7 brought none of the craziness of those contests, though it had its quirks. Notably the game’s starters, Darvish and the Astros Lance McCullers, lasting a combined four innings.

Darvish’s Game 3 disaster proved to be a precursor rather than an aberration. The righthander, a high-profile trade deadline acquisition who allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings in Game 3, allowed five runs (four earned) in a 1 2/3-inning train wreck Wednesday. McCullers successfully limited mostly self-imposed damaged. With almost no command, he allowed three hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings in which he hit four batters, a World Series record.

Springer, who endured a 3-for-30 skid earlier in the postseason, led off the game by lining a hanging 1-and-1 slider to left for a double. The hit improved Springer to 10-for-25 in the series.

Alex Bregman then chopped one wide of first where Cody Bellinger fielded the ball but threw wildly, well behind a covering Darvish, the two-base error bringing Springer in for a 1-0 lead and putting Bregman on second. With Jose Altuve at the plate, Bregman stole third. Altuve’s slow groundout to first brought in Bregman to make it 2-0.

Darvish retired the next two batters, the last one Yuli Gurriel, who made news earlier in the series when he was caught in Game 3 making a racist gesture toward Darvish from the dugout. Gurriel, who stepped out of the box and tipped his cap toward the pitcher, battled for 13 pitches before flying to right, ending the 24-pitch inning.

The Astros further quieted the crowd in the second. Brian McCann walked and went to third on Marwin Gonzalez’s double to right-center. Josh Reddick failed to get the run in when he grounded sharply to second but McCullers got the job done, hitting a slow roller to second. It appeared second baseman Logan Forsythe might have had a play at the plate against the cement-footed McCann, but he took the out at first and the catcher scored to make it 3-0.

Springer then hammered a full-count fastball to left-center, the two-run shot emptying the Astros dugout.

After Clayton Kershaw, who threw four scoreless innings in relief, excited the crowd by retiring the Astros in order in the third, Corey Seager led off the bottom half with a single. McCullers hit his fourth batter, Justin Turner for the second time, but responded by striking out Bellinger. Hinch had seen enough, calling for Brad Peacock to face Yasiel Puig, who flied to center. Peacock struck out Pederson to end the threat.

Through three innings the Dodgers were 0-for-7 with RISP and had stranded six.

They were 0-8 with nine stranded entering the sixth when they finally got on the board. Righty Charlie Morton started the inning and allowed a leadoff single to Pederson and a walk to Forsythe. After Austin Barnes popped out, pinch hitter Andre Ethier, grounded an RBI single to right that made it 5-1.