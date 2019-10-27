WASHINGTON – There are certain tandems whom opponents fully expect to be significant obstacles to beating the Astros.

Verlander-Cole. Altuve-Bregman. Springer-Correa. Urquidy-Chirinos.

Wait, what? Urquidy-Chirinos?

Indeed, it was that most unlikely of duos who led the way Saturday night in Game 4 of a World Series that has experienced a dramatic shift in momentum the last two nights.

Behind five scoreless innings from Jose Urquidy, a 24-year-old rookie who made his major-league debut July 2, and a big two-run homer by previously slumping catcher Robinson Chirinos, the Astros evened up the 115th World Series at 2-2 with an 8-1 victory over the Nationals in front of 43,889 at Nationals Park, most of whom had little to cheer about.

One of the big bats, Alex Bregman, who has struggled at times this October, broke open the game with a grand slam in the seventh that made it 8-1 and gave him five RBIs. He and Michael Brantley had three hits each and Chirinos, Jose Altuve and Jake Marisnick added two each as the Astros outhit the Nationals 13-4.

The road team has won each of the first four games in the series, which continues Sunday night with the Nationals' Max Scherzer facing the Astros' Gerrit Cole in Game 5.

The last team to win a World Series after losing the first two games was the 1996 Yankees against the Braves. (The road team won the first five games in that series.)

The Nationals, who beat Cole and Justin Verlander in Houston in the first two games, have seen their bats go to sleep at home. After going 7-for-21 with runners in scoring position in Games 1 and 2, they went 0-for-10 in Game 3 and 1-for-9 on Saturday. Houston, which has struggled with RISP for most of the postseason, is 9-for-23 the last two games.

Urquidy, tabbed by Astros manager AJ Hinch the night before to make the start, was brilliant. The righthander, who posted a 5.87 ERA in five July outings but seemed to find something after being recalled in September – producing a 1.50 ERA in 18 innings in four games – allowed two hits and did not walk a batter. Urquidy, who badly outpitched the more heralded Patrick Corbin, struck out four and did not walk a batter in his efficient 67-pitch outing.

Corbin, who pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Game 1 but made his first start since NLCS Game 4 against the Cardinals on Oct. 15, was not sharp, allowing four runs and seven hits in six innings.

“We think a game like this creates momentum for us,” Jose Altuve said after the Astros' 4-1 victory in Game 3.

Added Carlos Correa: “We needed to get our swagger back, and I feel like we got it today.”

That swagger was apparent throughout Game 4, starting in the first.

After leadoff man George Springer struck out looking against Corbin, four straight hits followed. Singles by Altuve, Brantley and Bregman produced a run and Yuli Gurriel’s infield single made it 2-0.

Corbin did well to keep it there. He walked Correa to load the bases with one out but got Chirinos to ground into a 5-5-3 double play to end the 26-pitch inning.

The long Nationals nightmare with RISP here continued in the third. Yan Gomes led off with a double but Corbin didn’t get a good bunt down and was thrown out at first after failing to advance the runner. Trea Turner grounded to first and Adam Eaton lined softly to short to end the threat.

The Astros further deflated an already deflated crowd in the fourth. Correa walked and Chirinos crushed a 1-and-0 changeup to left to make it 4-0. Of Chirinos’ five hits in the postseason, three have gone for homers.