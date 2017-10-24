From the very beginning, Justin Turner’s unceremonious non-tender in 2013 has been muddied by innuendo. The reasons behind the Mets’ decision to give up on a player before he transformed himself into one of baseball’s best have never been clear.

It could have been simply a baseball decision. After all, Turner was an underused utilityman. But reports quickly surfaced about a perceived lack of hustle from the front office, which were stoked when general manager Sandy Alderson said at the time, “Don’t assume every non-tender is a function of money.”

Just last week, another possible reason emerged, one that had not been previously disclosed. Turner said he was encouraged to spend part of his winter in Michigan working out with Mike Barwis, then the Mets’ new strength and conditioning consultant.

Turner declined, and about a week later, he was cut loose.

Was this the final straw? Alderson denies it. Turner doesn’t know for sure.

“I still don’t know why,” Turner said, as he climbed down the dugout steps after a recent workout.

Four years later, the reasons for that fateful decision hardly matter, only the consequences. When the Dodgers begin the World Series on Tuesday night, it will be because Turner, 32, has emerged as an MVP-caliber third baseman, the result of their shrewd decision to pick him up after he was dumped by the Mets.

“I don’t know that I have strong enough adjectives for J.T.,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “He is a tremendous leader, ultimate team player, great teammate.”

Meanwhile, the Mets are coming off a disastrous 92-loss season, the result of an injury-riddled campaign in which Barwis’ methods came into question and the clubhouse soured beneath the weight of unmet expectations.

As the offseason gets into full swing, Alderson must scour the market for an impact bat, with openings at either second or third. He’ll also need to bring in steady veteran voices for a clubhouse that was stripped of them during a midseason purge.

In essence, the Mets will be in need of a player they once had in Turner.

“He’s that model of consistency,” Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw said recently. “The last two or three years he’s been one of the best hitters in the league, one of the best players in the league. The clubhouse presence . . . is huge for us.”

Of course, the Mets didn’t know that in 2013. Perhaps, they couldn’t have known it. Turner had been drafted by the Reds, then traded to the Orioles, only to be waived. He wound up with the Mets, beginning in the minors before carving out a niche on the bench in the big leagues. He was a utility man with little pop, hitting .280 with two homers in 86 games.

But Turner had a plan. He intended to spend the winter revamping his swing with Doug Latta, a private hitting instructor in his native Southern California. Turner had already committed to going when the Mets suggested the workouts with Barwis.

“They wanted me to pay for workouts,” Turner said. “I wanted to hit with my guy.”

Those hitting lessons — in which Turner became an early adopter to hitting the ball in the air with more power — would be the foundation for what has been a massive transformation. The Mets would not enjoy the fruits of that labor. Turner was still under team control in 2013 and it would have cost the Mets a projected $800,000 to keep him. In baseball, that’s pocket change. He was non-tendered anyway.

Alderson has generally shied away from comment on players no longer with the Mets. But this week, the Mets GM broke from that policy, denying that Turner’s decision to hit in California rather than sweat it out in Michigan played into his departure.

“First I’ve heard that explanation,” Alderson said. “There was never a Turner issue with Barwis.”

With David Wright at third and Daniel Murphy at second base, Alderson said “Justin simply didn’t have a position with us . . . simple as that.”

With the Dodgers, Turner has established himself as a key cog in a 104-win juggernaut. He hit .340 in his first year in Los Angeles with seven homers, then followed with 16 homers the next year and 27 the year after that. This season, Turner earned all-star honors on the way to hitting .322 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs.

That groove extended into October. Turner is hitting .387 with three homers, including a Kirk Gibson-esque walk-off shot in Game 2 of the NLCS to beat the Cubs.

“There’s nobody that anyone would want up in that situation aside from J.T.,” Friedman said. “Then you throw on Gold Glove caliber defense at third base on top of it and it’s a tremendous player who is a huge part of what we do both on and off the field.”

Leadership has been part of Turner’s calling card. He has been a resource to teammates such as Chris Taylor, who enjoyed a breakout season this year after making significant changes to his swing, just as Turner had done to revive his career.

“He’s not only a good hitter, but he’s a good team man,” said Tommy Lasorda, the 90-year-old former Dodgers manager who still spends time around the club. “He helps other people. He works with players. He’s like another coach.”

From afar, even Alderson can appreciate what Turner has become, even if it wasn’t for the Mets.

“Even L.A. didn’t offer him a major league contract,” Alderson said, a reference to the minor-league deal the Dodgers used to first land Turner. “But he has done exceedingly well and I am happy for him. Despite what you may think, we don’t sit around hoping all former Mets do poorly when they move on. There are good guys and bad guys. He was a good guy.”