Scenes from Game 1 of the World Series, in which the Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer the throws during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' George Springer rounds the bases after a home run off Washington Nationals relief pitcher Tanner Rainey during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon reacts after striking out during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton hits an RBI single during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Players line up for introductions before Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel reacts after hitting a two-run scoring double during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after giving up a home run to Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a double by Juan Soto during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch argues a call with home plate umpire Alan Porter during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Fans cheer during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto is congratulated by first base coach Tim Bogar after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel reacts hits a two-run scoring double during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

A worker watches from the outfield scoreboard during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, left, takes relief pitcher Tanner Rainey out of the game against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Brian McCann throws out a ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa catches a line drive by Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits a two-run scoring double during the fifth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston.