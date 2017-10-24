Subscribe
    BaseballSports

    World Series Game 1: Astros vs. Dodgers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-

    The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at Dodger Stadium.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Fans cheerbefore Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Los Angeles Dodgers fans cheer before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    A fan cools off during batting practice before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann cools off during batting practice before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Brian McCann of the Houston Astros takes batting practice before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen)

    Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers waves before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Tim Bradbury)

    Charlie Culberson #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the ball before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    A Los Angeles Dodgers fan walks through the concourse before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw sits in the dugout before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Tim Bradbury)

    Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers shows off his hairstyle before Game 1 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 24, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    OK