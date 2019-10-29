TODAY'S PAPER
World Series Game 6: Astros vs. Nationals

The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros lead the series, 3-2.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. 

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits home run against
Photo Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. 

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a sacrifice fly
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a sacrifice fly during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. 

Fans cheer during the third inning of Game
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Fans cheer during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. 

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) celebrates after his
Photo Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) celebrates after his home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. 

Houston Astros' George Springer slides safely into third
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Houston Astros' George Springer slides safely into third during the second inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. 

Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates at the dugout
Photo Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates at the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jose Altuve during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. 

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton slides safely back to
Photo Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton slides safely back to first with Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel covering on a pick off attempt during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. 

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon throws out Houston Astros'
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon throws out Houston Astros' George Springer during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. 

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles reacts after striking out
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles reacts after striking out during the second inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. 

Hakeem Olajuwon throws a ceremonial first pitch before
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Hakeem Olajuwon throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Fans try to catch a Houston Astros' Alex
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Fans try to catch a Houston Astros' Alex Bregman home run during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

