The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Astros lead the series, 3-2.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a sacrifice fly during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Fans cheer during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman (2) celebrates after his home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' George Springer slides safely into third during the second inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' George Springer celebrates at the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jose Altuve during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton slides safely back to first with Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel covering on a pick off attempt during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton slides safely back to first with Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel covering on a pick off attempt during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon throws out Houston Astros' George Springer during the third inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles reacts after striking out during the second inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Hakeem Olajuwon throws a ceremonial first pitch before Game 6 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.

Fans try to catch a Houston Astros' Alex Bregman home run during the first inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston.