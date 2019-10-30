TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

World Series Game 7: Nationals vs. Astros

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick celebrates after hitting a

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Houston Astros hosted the Washington Nationals in a winner-take-all Game 7 in the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick hits a two-run home
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a home run
Photo Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick is congratulated by Juan
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick is congratulated by Juan Soto after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick celebrates after his two-run
Photo Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick celebrates after his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick celebrates after hitting a
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Washington Nationals' Howie Kendrick celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a home run
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against
Photo Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Ehrmann

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel celebrates with Yordan Alvarez
Photo Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel celebrates with Yordan Alvarez past Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes after his home run during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a home run
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a home run during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel watches his home run
Photo Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel watches his home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel is congratulated by first
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel is congratulated by first base coach Don Kelly after hitting a home run during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws during the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Actor Matthew McConaughey is seen before Game 7
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Actor Matthew McConaughey is seen before Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto catches a line out
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto catches a line out by Houston Astros' George Springer during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve avoids Washington Nationals' Juan
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve avoids Washington Nationals' Juan Soto as he turns a double play on a ball hit by Howie Kendrick during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel celebrates after his home
Photo Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel celebrates after his home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve avoids Washington Nationals' Juan
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Ehrmann

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve avoids Washington Nationals' Juan Soto as he turns a double play on a ball hit by Howie Kendrick during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a home run
Photo Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Fans cheer during the second inning of Game
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Fans cheer during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel is congratulated after hitting
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel is congratulated after hitting a home run during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a home run
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a home run
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel hits a home run during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts after
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts after giving up a walk during the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits a single during
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits a single during the second inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throw against
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Ehrmann

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throw against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Fans cheer as Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Fans cheer as Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke leaves the game during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner reacts after his strikeout
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner reacts after his strikeout during the sixth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacts to his RBI
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacts to his RBI single during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon is congratulated after hitting
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon is congratulated after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during the sixth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacts to his RBI
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacts to his RBI single during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon watches his home run
Photo Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon watches his home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes tags out Houston
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes tags out Houston Astros' Robinson Chirinos during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Fans cheer during the seventh inning of Game
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Fans cheer during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during
Photo Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Patrick Corbin throws during the sixth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner reacts after striking out
Photo Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game 7 of the World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a home run
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a home run during the seventh inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa hits a RBI-single against
Photo Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa hits a RBI-single against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Knicks' Bobby Portis loses his grip on Undermanned Knicks lose to Orlando
Kyrie Irving of the Nets stands on the Nets' defensive woes evident in loss to Pacers
Adam Fox of the Rangers (23) celebrates his LI's Fox caps big night with first goal for Rangers
Nets guard Kyrie Irving gestures as he runs Atkinson defends Irving after 'mood swings' report
Jets strong safety Jamal Adams pleads his case Glauber: Jet departure is in Jamal Adams' future
Knicks head coach David Fizdale answers questions from Fizdale can relate to Smith and Bullock's losses
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search