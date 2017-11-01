Since the League Championship Series era began in 1969, there have been 16 World Series Game 7s. The National League has prevailed 10 times. The home team has won 10 times.

2016: CUBS 8, INDIANS 7 LOCATION: Progressive Field in Cleveland

There couldn't have been a more fitting ending. A 17-minute rain delay kept the Chicago Cubs waiting a little longer, but they finally ended their 108-year World Series drought on Nov. 2, 2016. The Cubs got on the board quickly as Dexter Fowler hit a leadoff home run. They led by as much as 5-1 before a familiar collapse seemed imminent. Joe Maddon pulled starter Kyle Hendricks, who led the majors in ERA during the regular season, with two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the fourth in favor of Jon Lester, who notably has struggled throwing the ball to first base. Jason Kipnis beat out an infield single and catcher David Ross, who entered the game with Lester, overthrew first to let Kipnis move up to second and Carlos Santana advance to third. Then the yips seemed to get into Lester's head. He bounced one that bounced off Ross' facemask and went to the wall, allowing both Santana and Kipnis to score to make it 5-3. Ross got redemption for his throwing error by leading off the top of the sixth with a home run to make it 6-3. Lester settled in after that, delivering three scoreless innings before Maddon went to his dependable closer Aroldis Chapman with a runner on first and two outs in the eighth. But Chapman gave up a double to Brandon Guyer that scored Jose Ramirez before Rajai Davis tied it with a two-run home run. The game went to extras, but of course, Mother Nature halted play. The grounds crew brought the tarp on. Upon its removal, Kyle Schwarber led off the 10th with a single off of Bryan Shaw and was immediately removed for pinch-runner Albert Almora Jr., who advanced to second on a Kris Bryant sacrifice fly. Ben Zobrist, the World Series MVP, hit a double to drive in the go-ahead run. The Indians intentionally walked Addison Russell to get to Miguel Montero, who singled to score Rizzo and make it 8-6. And it was a good thing, because the Indians wouldn't go lightly. Carl Edwards Jr. relieved Aroldis Chapman and got the first two batters before walking Brandon Guyer, who advanced to second on defensive indifference. Davis once again came through in the clutch with a run-scoring single, but that was all the Indians would get. Mike Montgomery relieved Edwards and got Michael Martinez to ground out to third for the final out.

2014: GIANTS 3, ROYALS 2 LOCATION: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City

Handed a one-run lead in the fifth inning, Madison Bumgarner -- who came in on two days rest following a shutout in Game 5 -- pitched a dominant final five innings, helping the Giants win their third title in five years as they took Game 7, 3-2, in front of an ear-splitting crowd of 40,535 at Kauffman Stadium.

Bumgarner retired 14 straight before Alex Gordon sent one final charge into the crowd, dumping a two-out single to centerfield that got past Gregor Blanco for a two-base error. But with Gordon on third and the crowd roaring, Bumgarner got Salvador Perez to foul out to third baseman Pablo Sandoval to end it.

The Giants took a 3-2 lead in the fourth on Michael Morse's one-out single to rightfield off reliever Kelvin Herrera.

2011: CARDINALS 6, RANGERS 2 LOCATION: Busch Stadium in St. Louis

After the extra-inning dramatics of Game 6, the 2011 finale between the Cardinals and Rangers on Oct. 28 was a letdown.

Josh Hamilton and Michael Young smashed back-to-back doubles in the first inning against St. Louis starter Chris Carpenter to give Texas a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, that October’s hero, David Freese, tied the score with a two-out, two-run double.

From there, however, Carpenter settled in and the Cards tacked on. Allan Craig hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to give St. Louis the lead, and a bases-loaded walk and hit-by-pitch in the fifth inning gave the Cardinals a 5-2 lead. Yadier Molina’s single to score Lance Berkman in the seventh provided the final 6-2 margin.

Carpenter allowed five hits, no walks and no runs from innings 2-6, and manager Tony La Russa wrung three perfect innings out of the Cardinals’ bullpen.

2002: ANGELS 4, GIANTS 1 LOCATION: Edison Field in Anaheim

It was the last night of baseball in 2002. The score on Oct. 27 was tied 1-1 as the bottom of the third began, the ball in the hands of Giants starter Livan Hernandez, a postseason hero for the Marlins five years earlier.

David Eckstein led off with a single to left. Then Darin Erstad singled to left. Tim Salmon was hit by a pitch. Garrett Anderson lined a double to right to score all three runners, giving the Angels a 4-1 lead. The Angels’ quartet of John Lackey, Brendan Donnelly, Francisco Rodriguez and Troy Percival combined for six scoreless innings, permitting just one batter to reach third base.

2001: DIAMONDBACKS 3, YANKEES 2 LOCATION: Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix

The Yankees clung to a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth on Nov. 4, 2001 and had Mariano Rivera on the mound, looking for three more outs against Arizona to ensure the team’s fourth World Series title in four years.

It was not to be.

Mark Grace singled to center and was replaced by pinch-runner David Dellucci. Damian Miller bunted, but Rivera fielded the ball and threw wide of second base, the ball sailing into centerfield. Jay Bell bunted and, again, Rivera fielded the ball, though this time he made an accurate throw to nail the runner at third. Yankees third baseman Scott Brosius hung on to the ball and didn’t try for a double play.

Tony Womack doubled on a line drive to right, tying the score, and Rivera hit Craig Counsell with a pitch, loading the bases.

With the infield drawn in, Luis Gonzalez blooped a walkoff single over short and the Diamondbacks celebrated their 3-2 win.

1997: MARLINS 3, INDIANS 2 LOCATION: Pro Player Stadium in Miami

Indians starter Charles Nagy had pitched six rough innings in Game 3. Yet he strode to the mound on Oct. 26 in the bottom of the 11th with Game 7 tied 2-2 and the Marlins’ 6-7-8 hitters due up.

Bobby Bonilla grounded an 0-2 pitch for a leadoff single and advanced to third one out later when Craig Counsell reached on an error. Counsell, a pivotal part-time player in many postseason games, had tied the score in the bottom of the ninth with a one-out sacrifice fly. Nagy intentionally walked Jim Eisenreich to load the bases, and Devon White grounded into a forceout at home for the second out of the inning. With Nagy one out from escaping the jam, the Marlins’ 20-year-old Edgar Renteria grounded a single up the middle to score Counsell for the 3-2 win.

1991: TWINS 1, BRAVES 0 LOCATION: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis

If Jack Morris ever makes the Hall of Fame based on a veteran’s committee vote, this Oct. 27, 1991, game could be his calling card.

Morris pitched all 10 shutout innings of the 1-0 Twins win, allowing seven hits (two doubles) and two walks and striking out eight. He tossed 126 pitches, 79 for strikes.

But it was still a scoreless game when Morris walked off the Metrodome mound. Dan Gladden doubled to center against Braves reliever Alejandro Pena to leadoff the bottom of the 10th, and Chuck Knoblauch bunted Gladden to third. Pena issued intentional walks to Kirby Puckett and Kent Hrbek to load the bases with one out.

Pinch-hitter Gene Larkin ended the series with a walkoff single to left-centerfield.

1987: TWINS 4, CARDINALS 2 LOCATION: Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis

Game 7 on Oct. 25, 1987, was decided in the bottom of the sixth inning. Trying to preserve a 2-2 tie, Cardinals reliever Danny Cox walked Tom Brunansky and Kent Hrbek to start the inning, prompting St. Louis to switch pitchers Todd Worrell got Tim Laudner to fly out in foul territory, walked pinch-hitter Roy Smalley to load the bases and struck out Dan Gladden. Worrell worked Greg Gagne to a 3-2 count, but Gagne singled to score Brunansky with the go-ahead run.

Gladden added a two-out RBI double off Worrell in the bottom of the eighth to give the Twins a 4-2 lead.

1986: METS 8, RED SOX 5 LOCATION: Shea Stadium in New York

After all the theatrics of a memorable Game 6, this fact is often forgotten: The Red Sox held a 3-0 lead over the Mets heading into the bottom of the sixth inning in Game 7 on Oct. 27, 1986.

The Mets loaded the bases with one out via singles from Lee Mazzilli and Mookie Wilson and a walk to Tim Teufel. Keith Hernandez plated two runs by lining a single to left-centerfield, and Gary Carter tied the score at 3 with an RBI groundout.

The Mets took control in the seventh. Ray Knight led off with a home run. Lenny Dykstra followed with a single to right, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Rafael Santana’s single. Hernandez later hit a sacrifice fly to score Santana and nudge the lead to 6-3.

The Red Sox clawed within 6-5 on Dwight Evans’ two-run double in the eighth. But Darryl Strawberry homered to lead off the bottom of the eighth, and pitcher Jesse Orosco tacked on another run with a single to center. Orosco then put the Red Sox down in order in the top of the ninth to preserve the 8-5 win.

1985: ROYALS 11, CARDINALS 0 LOCATION: Royals Stadium in Kansas City

Not much drama for this one.

The Royals held an 11-0 lead over the Cardinals by the end of the fifth inning, a score that would hold up on Oct. 27, 1985.

George Brett was 4-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored, and Darryl Motley went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Bret Saberhagen pitched a shutout, allowing five singles and striking out two.

1982: CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 3 LOCATION: Busch Stadium in St. Louis

The Cardinals were down by two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on Oct. 20, 1982, but they had loaded the bases with one out against the Brewers and had two of their top hitters up.

Keith Hernandez plated two runs with a single to right-centerfield, and George Hendrick followed with a go-ahead RBI single to right.

Darrell Porter and Steve Braun hit back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth inning to increase the Cardinals’ margin to 6-3. Bruce Sutter pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the save and series win.

1979: PIRATES 4, ORIOLES 1 LOCATION: Memorial Stadium in Baltimore

Rich Dauer led off the bottom of the third with a home run to leftfield, giving Baltimore a 1-0 lead on Oct. 17, 1979. Orioles starter Scott McGregor nursed that slim lead into the sixth inning, but Willie Stargell hit a two-run homer to give Pittsburgh the lead for good.

The Pirates added two more runs in the top of the ninth when Omar Moreno hit an RBI single and Bill Robinson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the ninth, Pittsburgh reliever Kent Tekulve struck out Gary Roenicke and Doug DeCinces before getting Pat Kelly to fly out to end the game.

1975: REDS 4, RED SOX 3 LOCATION: Fenway Park in Boston

It may not have featured the iconic Carlton Fisk home run from Game 6, but Game 7 between the Reds and the Red Sox on Oct. 22, 1975, was just as tight.

Pete Rose singled to center with two outs in the top of the seventh to score Ken Griffey with the tying run.

In the top of the ninth, Griffey led off with a walk, was sacrificed to second and advanced to third on a groundout. Rose walked on a 3-2 pitch from reliever Jim Burton, and Joe Morgan followed with a single to center, scoring Griffey with the go-ahead run.

Reds reliever Will McEnaney retired Juan Beniquez, Bob Montgomery and Carl Yastrzemski in a perfect ninth.

1973: ATHLETICS 5, METS 2 LOCATION: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Sometimes ya gotta believe. Othertimes, ya gotta concede that fate – and more importantly series MVP Reggie Jackson – just aren’t on your side.

Bert Campaneris and Jackson each hit two-run homers off Mets starter Jon Matlack in the bottom of the third, and the Amazins never recovered during a 5-2 A’s win on Oct. 21, 1973.

1972: ATHLETICS 3, REDS 2 LOCATION: Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati

The Reds were down by two runs in the bottom of the eighth on Oct. 22, 1972. They loaded the bases with one out against the Athletics and Tony Perez at the plate. Perez was 10-for-23 (.435) in the series, but all he could muster against reliever Rollie Fingers was a sacrifice fly to right, drawing the Reds within a run.

Up next: Denis Menke, who was 2-for-24 in the series, but with a home run. Menke drove a flyball to left, however, it landed in Joe Rudi’s glove for the final out of the eighth. Fingers pitched a scoreless ninth inning.