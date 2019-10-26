The Astros and Nationals face off in Game 4 of the World Series in Nationals Park on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019.

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Tanner Rainey throws during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a grand slam home run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in Game 4 of the 2019 World Series at Nationals Park on October 26, 2019.

Fans cheer for Gerardo Parra (not pictured) of the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning in Game 4 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 26, 2019.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, middle, celebrates after his grand slam with George Springer, left, and Michael Brantley against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

