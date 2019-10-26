TODAY'S PAPER
SportsBaseball

World Series Game 4: Astros vs. Nationals

The Astros and Nationals face off in Game 4 of the World Series in Nationals Park on Saturday Oct. 26, 2019.

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Tanner Rainey throws during
Photo Credit: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Tanner Rainey throws during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros is congratulated
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Fans cheer for Gerardo Parra (not pictured) of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee

Fans cheer for Gerardo Parra (not pictured) of the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning in Game 4 of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 26, 2019.

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros hits a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros hits a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Win McNamee

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros hits a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros hits a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rob Carr

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, middle, celebrates after his
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, middle, celebrates after his grand slam with George Springer, left, and Michael Brantley against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a grand slam
Photo Credit: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman watches his grand slam
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman watches his grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

