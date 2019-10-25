WASHINGTON — Before the start of the World Series, the removal of Yordan Alvarez from the Houston lineup wouldn’t have made many Astros fans unhappy.

Alvarez, 22, had 27 homers and 78 RBIs in 87 games in the regular season, compiling an outstanding .313/.412/.655 slash line. He likely will be named the American League Rookie of the Year, but he went through a horrible six games in the Astros’ six-game ALCS victory over the Yankees, going 1-for-22 with 12 strikeouts.

Astros manager AJ Hinch stuck with Alvarez as his DH for the World Series and was rewarded as the lefthanded hitter went 3-for-6 with two walks in the first two games. With the series shifting to the National League park for Games 3-5, there is no DH and Alvarez is bench-bound . . . at least for the start of Game 3 Friday night.

“He’s going to get a really big at-bat today off the bench,” Hinch said before the game. “And he’s a good weapon to have in a National League game for hopefully the biggest at-bat of the game if needed. He’s likely to play outfield at some point [here]. I know that’s a big question. He’s not playing today, and as you know, I love talking about today’s game. So I would look for him to get loose whenever I have an opportunity to make an impact.”

We’ll see

Hinch said he has not decided who will start Game 4. Among his choices: a bullpen game — the route employed in Game 6 against the Yankees — or bringing back Gerrit Cole, who was the losing pitcher in Game 1, on short rest.

Carrasco honored

Indians righthander Carlos Carrasco, who came back to pitch after being diagnosed with and receiving treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia earlier in the season, was presented the 2019 Roberto Clemente Award during an on-field ceremony before the game. The award is selected by a panel that includes MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Vera Clemente, Roberto’s widow. The award is given annually to the “player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.” CC Sabathia, who retired after the season, was the Yankees’ nominee this season.