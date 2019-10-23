The Houston Astros host the Washington Nationals in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. The Nationals lead the best-of-seven series, 1-0.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates after a double as Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa looks on during the third inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto reacts after hitting a double during the third inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Gymnast Simone Biles is handed the ceremonial first pitch ball before Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton scores on a double by Anthony Rendon during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon hits a two-run scoring double during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, is forced out at third by Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon after trying to steal during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera dives for a single by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander laughs after trying to make a play on a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander tries to make a play on a ball hit by Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Gymnast Simone Biles does a flip before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Asdrubal Cabrera reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner fields a single by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the third inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits a double during the third inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera catches a line drive by Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez during the second inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a double during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander kicks the mound after giving up a two-run double to Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera can't get a glove on a single by Houston Astros' Michael Brantley during the third inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve is safe at first as Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman drops the throw during the third inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve reacts after being thrown out at third on a stolen base attempt during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Gymnast Simone Biles greets Houston Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals bullpen coach Henry Blanco reacts after giving up two runs during the first inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon fields a ball hit by Houston Astros' Carlos Correa during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston.

