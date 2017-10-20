The World Series begins on Tuesday, Oct. 24, with the Los Angeles Dodgers having home-field advantage over the AL winner, be it the Yankees or the Houston Astros
Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Dodgers, 8 p.m. on Fox
Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Dodgers, 8 p.m. on Fox
Game 3: Friday, Oct. 27 at Yankees/Astros, 8 p.m.on Fox
Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 28 at Yankees/Astros, 8 p.m.on Fox
*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 29 at Yankees/Astros, 8 p.m.on Fox
*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Dodgers, 8 p.m. on Fox
*Game 7: Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Dodgers, 8 p.m. on Fox
*if necessary
All times listed are Eastern.
