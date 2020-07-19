TODAY'S PAPER
The Yankees hosted the Mets in an exhibition game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Mets manager Luis Rojas shags fly balls in
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas shags balls in the outfield during batting practice before an MLB exhibition game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas walks in
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas walks in from the outfield before an MLB exhibition game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas looks on
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas looks on before an MLB exhibition game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas looks on
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas looks on before an MLB exhibition game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

A moment of silence is observed for sports
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A moment of silence is observed for sports photographer Anthony Causi, who passed away in April from COVID-19, before an MLB exhibition game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

A moment of silence is observed for sports
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A moment of silence is observed for John
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees DJ LeMahieu looks for his
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu looks for his pitch in front of New York Mets catcher René Rivera during the first inning of an MLB exhibition game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

A moment of silence is observed for sports
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano listens
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano listens to the home plate umpire as New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on during the first inning of an MLB exhibition game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers during the first inning of an MLB exhibition game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery delivers
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York YankeesÕ DJ LeMahieu is out at
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu is out at first base against New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso during the first inning of an MLB exhibition game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

New York Yankees DJ LeMahieu connects in front
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu connects in front of New York Mets catcher René Rivera during the first inning of an MLB exhibition game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge his
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge his a solo home run against the New York Mets during the first inning of an MLB exhibition game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes watches
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes watches the solo home run ball by New York Yankees' Aaron Judge fall into the stands during the first inning of an MLB exhibition game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge is congratulated as he rounds third base on his solo home run against the New York Mets during the first inning of an MLB exhibition game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts as he
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts as he runs home on his solo home run against the New York Mets during the first inning of an MLB exhibition game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

