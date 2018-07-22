New Yorkers are used to this: waiting for the subway.

The final installment of the Subway Series was rained out Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. The game has been rescheduled for Monday, August 13 (7:05 p.m. start), a common off day for the teams. The Yankees have won three of five games against the Mets this season.

The Yanks are doing a bit of a scramble with their starting rotation as a result of the postponement, primarily to benefit CC Sabathia. The 38-year-old Sabathia had been scheduled to pitch on Tuesday in the second of three games at Tampa Bay; he will now pitch on Friday in the second of four games against the Royals at the Stadium.

Manager Aaron Boone said it was with an eye toward easing the workload on the lefthander’s left knee. Sabathia’s knee has a considerable injury history and Boone said measures like this were planned to keep him healthy.

Luis Severino was sent to Tampa Bay early so he would be well-rested for Monday’s series opener with the Rays and he remains scheduled to make that start. Masahiro Tanaka, who was to pitch Sunday night, will start Tuesday. Luis Cessa gets the third game of the Tampa Bay series and Sonny Gray will pitch the opener in the series against Kansas City.

The Mets revealed little about how their scheduled starts will change. Jacob deGrom, who was scheduled to pitch Sunday night, will start Monday night against San Diego at Citi Field. The club has not said who will pitch the second or third game against the Padres.

When the Mets put Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list Sunday afternoon (hand, foot and mouth disease virus), they penciled in Triple-A starter Corey Oswalt to pitch in his place on Wednesday.

The Mets may now have the option of skipping that slot in their starting rotation.