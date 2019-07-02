TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Subway Series: Yankees vs. Mets

Print

The Mets host the Yankees in the Subway Series at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 2 and Wednesday, July 3.

Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres connects on a second-inning run-scoring single against the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Edwin Encarnacion #30 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion connects on a second-inning single against the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil is caught stealing second base during the first inning as Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres makes the tag during a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Jeff McNeil #6 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil connects on a first-inning infield single against the Yankees at Citi Field on Tuesday.

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen watches the first inning of a game between the Mets and the Yankees with the fans in centerfield at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge stands next to Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge stands next to Mets firstbaseman Pete Alonso at first base during the first inning of a Subway Series game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers during the first inning against the Yankees at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano talks with the Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion before their game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Nets forward DeMarre Carroll looks on during the Ex-Net Carroll sees culture as key to Brooklyn's success
Luke Voit of the Yankees slides safely into Yankees place Voit on IL with abdominal strain
Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia delivers during the ninth Familia, Wilson and Avilan bolster bullpen
Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling prior to a Sterling's streak of Yankees games to end this weekend
Mets pitcher Steven Matz looks on after the Matz takes temporary assignment out of bullpen
Knicks draft pick RJ Barrett speaks to reporters Barrett keeps focus on learning, helping Knicks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search