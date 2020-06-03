Yankees, Mets update coronavirus ticket policy through May

The Yankees and Mets updated their pandemic ticket policies Wednesday, but they still aren’t as fan-friendly as other teams.

Both clubs finally are considering May home dates — 12 at Yankee Stadium, 16 at Citi Field — among the “impacted games” eligible for credits and refunds. Neither team addressed June games, even though the Mets already would have played at home this month and the Yankees were due to start a homestand this weekend — and there won’t be any major-league games this month at all.

In late April, after teams began unveiling ticket policies after MLB gave the OK, more than two-thirds of teams addressed May games immediately. The local clubs are caught up now.

The rest of the policies are virtually the same as they were upon their initial announcement.

The Mets and Yankees are pushing fans to accepting bonus credit — i.e., letting the teams hold on to the money — instead of getting a refund. Other teams have opted to issue automatic refunds as the first option, while also offering the choice of credits.

The Yankees tuck their refund info toward the bottom of their policy, under “Other Options.” The only direction offered is to contact your Yankees ticket representative or visit your Ticketmaster account for more information.

The Mets hide the refund section at the bottom of their policy, under “Additional Information.” Fans seeking their money back need to submit an online request via their My Mets Tickets account. They note that a refund will result in the customer forfeiting their priority ticket access in the future.

The bonus credits come with unspecified blackouts/restrictions/conditions, so it is not clear when fans would or would not be able to use that credit. The Mets have added a line that notes the bonus credit “has no cash value, is not redeemable for cash, non-transferable, and non-refundable, and expires at the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.”

Both teams still have single-game tickets available on their websites, beginning June 22 for the Yankees and June 30 for the Mets.