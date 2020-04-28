The Mets, Yankees and other MLB teams appear to be almost done holding hostage the money fans paid for tickets to games that aren’t happening because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB paved the way for refunds Monday when it reversed its policy on postponed games, telling teams that it is up to each of them individually to decide how and when to handle tickets for affected games. The league previously had asked teams to wait and to tell fans to keep tickets while it figured out what to do.

Clubs are allowed to share their new ticket information with the public starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a source. The policies are expected to focus on games that were supposed to have happened already, but each team can decide what to do about the other five months of the original schedule.

A Mets spokesman said they “probably” will reveal their plan Wednesday. A Yankees spokesman said they expect to have a policy “in the next few days.”

Both teams still had single-game tickets for sale on their websites as of Tuesday afternoon, the Mets starting May 15 and the Yankees beginning May 22.

For the past month-plus, MLB’s treated pandemic-postponed games the same as weather-postponed games — not cancellations, a key semantical difference. Each contest was treated like a rainout, to be rescheduled for a future date. A league spokesman said shortly after the sport’s would-be Opening Day on March 26 that fans should “retain their game tickets and await further direction as details are finalized.”

By changing that stance, MLB is acknowledging what has become obvious in recent weeks: If there is a baseball season at all, it likely won’t include fans at ballparks and at least in the beginning it won’t happen at teams’ home stadiums. The league is considering various unorthodox options — an all-Arizona plan and an Arizona/Florida/Texas plan, among others — for the sake of saving the season. All of those are contingent on the pandemic receding.

Other sections of the sports and entertainment industries face similar issues. Some NBA teams are refunding tickets on a case-by-case basis based on economic hardship, a source said. The Knicks and Rangers’ websites say you can request a refund at the point of purchase. Those teams plus the Nets and Islanders say tickets for postponed games will be honored on the date they are rescheduled. If games are canceled or played without fans or at a different location, teams will work on credits or refunds.

MLB’s reversal means money is coming back to its ticket-buying fans, many of whom have dealt with repercussions of the virus and the ensuing economic downturn and unemployment explosion. The decision also comes amid increasing public outcry — including a lawsuit that seeks certification of class-action status and targets commissioner Rob Manfred and all 30 MLB teams — about teams’ lack of action on the issue.

With details of a refund system not yet in place, some Mets season-ticket holders say they are open to the team keeping their payments — as a credit toward the 2021 season, and only if the Mets can make it worth their while. So far, there has been minimal communication from the team on any of these topics.

“I’d be willing to let them hold on to my money until next year if we got back something for it, 10% of it in a gift card for food or something would be good,” said Phil Pivnick, an Oceanside resident who has had a Mets plan since 1999. “Something like that.”

That opinion is not universal.

“My expectation is a refund if there are no games,” said Baldwin’s Kevin Kurz, a half-season ticket holder since 2015. “Will it be a refund all at once or staggered refunds based on games missed? I could deal with either scenario. A credit towards next year doesn't interest me because I don't know what next year will look like for me personally or the country in general.”

With David Lennon, Andrew Gross, Steve Popper and Colin Stephenson