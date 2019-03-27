TODAY'S PAPER
Five issues facing the Yankees as 2019 season begins

Questions about the Yankees as they prepare to begin a new season

Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki during spring training workouts

Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Feb. 20, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland
ENOUGH TO START?

Every team’s starting depth gets tested at some point during the grind of the season, but the Yankees’ is being tested sooner than most as CC Sabathia and Luis Severino will begin the year on the injured list.

COMING UP SHORT?

The Yankees are gambling that 34-year-old Troy Tulowitzki, who missed all of last season recovering from surgery on both heels, can stay healthy and adequately fill the void left by Didi Gregorius, who is out until at least June after offseason Tommy John surgery.

WHO IS THE REAL SEVERINO? 

When Severino does return – GM Brian Cashman said it won’t be until May at the earliest – that will be the question. Is he the Severino who started 2018 13-2 with a 1.98 ERA, or the Severino who went 6-6 with a 5.67 ERA in his last 14 starts?

CAN HICKS STAY HEALTHY?  

Not long after the Yankees locked up Aaron Hicks on a seven-year $70 million extension, the centerfielder, who has had his share of injuries, went down with a lower back injury that was far slower to heal than initially thought. Worth keeping an eye on.

HOW DID ANDUJAR'S OFFSEASON WORK PAY OFF?

Miguel Andujar, who had his share of issues in the field during his rookie season, worked on that aspect of his game throughout the winter. The Yankees’ belief in his talent is among the reasons – though not the only one – the club didn’t go hard after Manny Machado.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

