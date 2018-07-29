Aaron Boone says he isn’t concerned about Chad Green, but he isn’t ignoring the obvious, either.

Green allowed a home run by Hunter Dozier to start the seventh inning Sunday, the third time in the last six outings that the righthander has allowed a homer.

Green, a revelation last season — he had a 1.83 ERA and struck out 103 batters in 69 innings — has been pretty good this year but has all but lost confidence in his slider, allowing the opposition to sit on his fastball. Dozier’s blast came on a 2-and-1, 94-mph fastball that missed its location.

“Obviously, guys dial it up knowing that the fastball plays up, and you can really sense guys going up there with that in mind,” Boone said.

Green, who has a 2.74 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49 1⁄3 innings, has allowed seven homers this season. He allowed four all of last year, including one in his last 24 outings.

“I think he’s just been a little off with his command of that fastball,” Boone said. “Especially when you’re not mixing in a ton of breaking balls, the command of that pitch is really important for him, and when it’s just off a little bit, we’ve seen some guys slug it of late. Hopefully it’s a minor adjustment for him.”

International waters

The Yankees dealt lefthander Caleb Frare, who spent most of this season in Double-A before a recent promotion to Triple-A, to the White Sox on Sunday for international signing money. They also gained international pool money in Saturday’s trade of Chasen Shreve and Giovanny Gallegos to the Cardinals.

Walk this way

Utilityman Neil Walker, who went 1-for-2 with a walk, has a .419/.481/.581 slash line in his last 14 games. “We’re seeing what we’ve seen of Neil Walker for most of his career,” Boone said before the game. “And that’s a really good professional hitter.”