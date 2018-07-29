TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
78° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Aaron Boone believes reliever Chad Green needs to command fastball better

Chad Green of the Yankees pitches in the

Chad Green of the Yankees pitches in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium on June 12. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com
Print

Aaron Boone says he isn’t concerned about Chad Green, but he isn’t ignoring the obvious, either.

Green allowed a home run by Hunter Dozier to start the seventh inning Sunday, the third time in the last six outings that the righthander has allowed a homer.

Green, a revelation last season — he had a 1.83 ERA and struck out 103 batters in 69 innings — has been pretty good this year but has all but lost confidence in his slider, allowing the opposition to sit on his fastball. Dozier’s blast came on a 2-and-1, 94-mph fastball that missed its location.

“Obviously, guys dial it up knowing that the fastball plays up, and you can really sense guys going up there with that in mind,” Boone said.

Green, who has a 2.74 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49 1⁄3 innings, has allowed seven homers this season. He allowed four all of last year, including one in his last 24 outings.

“I think he’s just been a little off with his command of that fastball,” Boone said. “Especially when you’re not mixing in a ton of breaking balls, the command of that pitch is really important for him, and when it’s just off a little bit, we’ve seen some guys slug it of late. Hopefully it’s a minor adjustment for him.”

International waters

The Yankees dealt lefthander Caleb Frare, who spent most of this season in Double-A before a recent promotion to Triple-A, to the White Sox on Sunday for international signing money. They also gained international pool money in Saturday’s trade of Chasen Shreve and Giovanny Gallegos to the Cardinals.

Walk this way

Utilityman Neil Walker, who went 1-for-2 with a walk, has a .419/.481/.581 slash line in his last 14 games. “We’re seeing what we’ve seen of Neil Walker for most of his career,” Boone said before the game. “And that’s a really good professional hitter.”

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com

New York Sports

Catcher Kevin Plawecki of the Mets throws against Kevin Plawecki trying to make most of chances
New York City forward Jo Inge Berget, left, Sounders win 3rd straight knocking off New York City FC
Zack Wheeler delivers during the first inning of Zack Wheeler pitches, hits Mets to win
Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks reacts after he Surging Hicks homers again, batting cleanup
Giants corner back Janoris Jenkins talks to the Janoris Jenkins just focusing on football
Giants running back Saquon Barkley talks to the Meet the man tasked with grounding Saquon Barkley