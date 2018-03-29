TORONTO — Brian Cashman likes to say he’s never comfortable, that his job as general manager is to anticipate all the things that can go wrong rather than right.

That doesn’t extend to the out-of-the-box call he made in the offseason when he hired Aaron Boone to manage the Yankees.

“I’m very comfortable with our decision on Aaron Boone, so I’m not focused on Aaron,” Cashman said before Thursday’s game. “I’m more focused on the batter-pitcher confrontations that’ll be transpiring the next four hours.”

The Yankees overwhelmingly won those in a 6-1 Opening Day victory over the Blue Jays.

After the game, the team gathered in the clubhouse and Brett Gardner, the longest-tenured Yankee, spoke briefly.

“It was great,” Dellin Betances said. “Gardy said a couple words there. Great to get him that first win, especially in the first game. [Gardner’s talk] was one of those ‘let’s keep this going and congrats on that first victory.’ ”

Said Aaron Judge: “Boonie’s first managerial win, pretty awesome to be a part of it.”

Cashman said that at no point since naming Boone the 33rd manager in club history has he doubted the decision.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The process that served us well by producing Joe Girardi I believe has served us well by producing Aaron Boone,” Cashman said of the interview process. “Nothing over the last six weeks in Tampa has changed that feeling in any way, shape or form.

“He’s an exceptional baseball person and I believe a quality leader. I have no second-guessing or concerns. Our job is to give him as much talent as we can and let him deploy that on a day-to-day basis.”

n Rough start

Betances said Kevin Pillar “ambushed” him in the eighth when he swung at a first-pitch fastball and homered to center. “Obviously, you don’t want to start the year with a first-pitch homer,” he said. “But I didn’t think he would swing right away at that.”

The positive? Betances recovered, retiring three straight.

“The good thing was I was able to slow myself down after that, where at times last year I’d speed things up and try to do [too much],” Betances said.

n Lineup change

Boone batted his big righties — Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez — 2-3-4 Thursday because lefthander J.A. Happ started for Toronto.

Boone said that on Friday night, and most other days when the Yankees face a righthander, lefthanded-hitting Didi Gregorius likely will bat cleanup, pushing Sanchez to the five-hole.

“I like the lefty in there,” Boone said.

n Paying their respects

Each team stood on the top step of its dugout before the game as the Blue Jays honored Roy Halladay, who died in a plane crash in November. As part of the ceremony, the club retired his No. 32. Halladay and Roberto Alomar (No. 12) are the only Blue Jays who have had their numbers retired.