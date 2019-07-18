Boone ejected two innings into Yankees' doubleheader

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from the first game of Thursday's doubleheader after arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Brennan Miller.

Boone began yammering from the dugout after Brett Gardner was called out looking on a 1-2 pitch that appeared slightly outside and continued as the first pitch to DJ LeMahieu, which appeared well outside, was called a strike. Right behind Boone, Gardner hammered away on the helmet cubbies with his bat before slamming it vertically into the ceiling. Miller finally tossed Boone after the chatter went on for another pitch.

After getting ejected, Boone erupted from the dugout, got in Miller's face and had some choice words for the rookie umpire in the YES Network broadcast. It’s his third ejection of the season.

There were several close strike calls in the first inning to Aaron Judge, who struck out looking, Aaron Hicks and Edwin Encarnacion that seemed to get the Yankees and their fans riled up.

Miller was called up from the minor leagues in April and had previously called 14 big-league games this season as of July 11, according to closecallsports.com.