The Yankees finalized their 2022 coaching staff on Tuesday, with former Oakland A’s third baseman Eric Chavez the most recognizable of five new names.

Chavez was hired as an assistant hitting coach along with Casey Dykes to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson.

The Yankees also announced the hiring of assistant pitching coach Desi Druschel and first base coach Travis Chapman.

The club had previously introduced former Mets manager Luis Rojas as the new third base coach on manager Aaron Boone’s staff.

Holdovers from the 2021 staff are bench coach Carlos Mendoza, pitching coach Matt Blake, bullpen coach Mike Harkey and quality control and catching coach Tanner Swanson.

Chavez 44, played in 17 big league seasons, most of them with Oakland. He played in 171 games for the Yankees in 2011 and 2012.

Lawson, 36, spent the last three seasons as the Yankees’ minor league hitting coordinator.

Dykes, 31, was the hitting coach at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2021.

Druschel, 46, was the Yankees’ manager of pitch development for the last three seasons.

Chapman, 43, was the Yankees’ minor league infield instructor in 2021.

Boone is scheduled to hold a Zoom news conference on Wednesday to discuss the revamped coaching staff.