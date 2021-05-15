BALTIMORE — Giancarlo Stanton, scratched from Friday’s lineup with left quadriceps tightness, was not in the Yankees' lineup Saturday night.

"He’s better," Aaron Boone said. "Again, do feel like this is something that’s a day-to-day situation and that it’s something that we’re hopefully out in front of more than pushing through and turning into something significant. He’ll continue to get treatment and he’s doing more activity today as far as moving around. I would say a nice improvement overnight."

Aaron Hicks, who has been diagnosed with a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist, continues to receive anti-inflammatories in the hope he can avoid what would be season-ending surgery.

"It seems like it is helping quite a bit," Boone said of the medication. "He’s going to take some swings, actually, today in the cage. Obviously, that will be something that’s telling for him and for us. I just spoke with him 15 minutes ago and he was feeling pretty good and encouraged by how he’s feeling. We’ll see if there continues to be progress."

Britton set for rehab assignment

Zack Britton, who has not pitched since undergoing surgery March 15 to remove a bone chip in his left elbow, faced hitters in live batting practice Saturday in Scranton and is set to start a rehab assignment Wednesday with Double-A Somerset, making a return by mid-June a possibility.

"I talked to Zack about an hour ago to see how he was doing, see how it went," Boone said Saturday afternoon. "He was really encouraged. Said he was a little rusty but felt like his stuff was good, his arm felt good. Sounds like it was another good step for him."

Odor getting closer

Second baseman Rougned Odor, on the injured list since May 5 with a left knee sprain, has been with the Yankees throughout this three-city trip, increasing his pregame work each day. Boone said a return during the four-game series against the Rangers, which starts Monday night in Arlington, is possible.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"[Friday] he had a really good day," Boone said. "He’s ramping up even more today, he’s taking BP on the field. Encouraged about the day he had yesterday, and if he has a good couple of days here in Baltimore, I wouldn’t rule out Texas."

COVID update

Boone indicated Friday that Gleyber Torres, placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, might be able to return sooner than the typical 10 days.

But Torres is still testing positive, Boone said Saturday. He and the seven members of the coaching and support staff who tested positive earlier in the week remain quarantined in Tampa.

"It could be," Boone said Saturday when asked if Torres could need the full 10 days.

Boone later said that is the case with all eight testing positive, though all continue to be without symptoms. Third base coach Phil Nevin was the lone member of the group to show symptoms, but those dissipated Thursday.

"They’re all about halfway through their 10-day quarantine and continue getting tested each and every day, but they’re all still testing positive," Boone said. "If consecutive negative tests pop up along the way, then it may put them in play a little sooner, but otherwise it’ll be that 10 days."

In addition to Nevin, pitching coach Matt Blake and first base coach Reggie Willits also tested positive among the coaching staff. The Yankees have not released the names of the members of the support staff who have tested positive.