Aaron Boone not considering a move of Greg Bird or Neil Walker

Brandon Drury’s two recent starts at third base in minors was just to make him more versatile.

Yankees first baseman Greg Bird follows the flight

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
PHILADELPHIA — Greg Bird isn’t going anywhere.

Neither is Neil Walker for that matter. Not anytime soon, Aaron Boone indicated before Tuesday night’s game.

Asked about Brandon Drury getting two starts recently with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Boone said that was more about making Drury more “versatile” than looking to make a move on the big-league roster at a position that, offensively, the Yankees haven’t gotten much out of to this point.

“That’s not something that’s on the front-burner with us right now,” Boone said. “We’re constantly evaluating things but I wouldn’t say anything’s [imminent]. He’s getting reps there that would prepare and help him in adding to his versatility.”

The righthanded-hitting Drury, of course, lost his starting job at third to Miguel Andujar after landing on the DL in early April with migraines. With no available spot on the 25-man roster, Drury was sent to the minors after his return and he’s been terrific, hitting .321 with a 919 OPS with Scranton.

Bird, who started Tuesday and was hitless in his last 14 at-bats, brought a .186/.293/.384 slash line into the night while Walker was hitting .190/.267/.266.

“There’s signs that suggest that he’s close enough, just from the strike zone discipline,” Boone said of Bird. “Hopefully as he continues to build up his strength and stamina, hopefully it starts to turn into more impactful swings on a nightly basis.”

Tanaka’s bullpen session a success

Masahiro Tanaka (right and left hamstring strains) threw a bullpen Tuesday in Tampa and Boone said he might need just one outing in what would be his next step, either a rehab game or sim game.

“I would say it’s possible,” Boone said of the pitcher needing just one outing. “But first we have to decide where we want him to pitch and when and whether if it’s a sim game situation or an actual rehab game.”

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

