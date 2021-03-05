Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he feels great after pacemaker installed

TAMPA, Fla. – Saying "I can't believe how good I feel," Aaron Boone anticipates a return to the Yankees dugout "hopefully one of these next two days."

"It makes me really glad that I got this done because, certainly in the last couple of months, I have not felt anywhere close to how I felt this morning," Boone said late Friday morning via Zoom. "Really excited about it. Excited to get back."

The Yankees manager took an indefinite leave of absence Wednesday in order to receive a pacemaker, with the procedure being done early Wednesday evening. Boone, in his fourth season, spent the night at St. Joseph’s Hospital here and was released Thursday.

He said the difference in how he was feeling physically was almost instantaneous.

"Now that I've got [the pacemaker], it's made me realize that I wasn't feeling good, just energy level, just not myself," said Boone, who underwent open heart surgery in 2009. "I felt like I had to reach for it every day in a way. And yesterday and even more so today, I just feel kind of ready to go and ready to kind of tackle things."

Boone said he felt symptoms throughout the offseason.

"I was having more episodes this winter of just kind of getting up and feeling real lightheaded, or almost like, at times you're going to pass out," Boone said. "Just having more days of fatigue on simple matters, so that caused me to want to reach out and just go get checked up. When I got checked on initially, and they did the tests that I go through yearly, because of my heart situation [from 2009], things like that were all coming back really good and no real change of status for my surgery. It wasn't until I wore the monitor for a couple weeks, and they were able to determine that I was having a low heart rate [in the 30s]. I was kind of glad because it gave me an answer, some validation like ‘oh, this is why I'm feeling that way.’ And, you know, the pacemaker was the way I needed to go. And I can say a couple days in now, me and my new buddy are doing quite well."