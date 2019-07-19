TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees manager Aaron Boone suspended for one game

Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate

Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire Brennan Miller after he was ejected during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 18, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Aaron Boone’s expletive-laden rant toward rookie umpire Brennan Miller helped fire up his team, which swept Thursday’s doubleheader against the Rays.

It also cost the Yankees manager a game.

Major League Baseball announced Friday afternoon that Boone, ejected by Miller after continuing to voice his displeasure with the strike zone, had been suspended one game “for his inappropriate actions, including contact” during the rant that almost immediately went viral on social media.  

Boone will serve the suspension Friday night, with bench coach Josh Bard taking over as manager against the Rockies.

The incident occurred in the second inning of Thursday’s first game shortly after Miller punched out Brett Gardner for the second out of the inning on a borderline pitch. Gardner responded by nearly dislodging part of the dugout roof, hammering his bat into it. Boone was soon ejected after a close pitch put DJ LeMahieu behind 0-and-2.

Field microphones picked up much of Boone’s colorful tirade, which included referring to his players as “savages” in the batter’s box.

“My guys are [expletive] savages in that [expletive] box, right?” Boone yelled. “And you’re having a piece of [expletive] start to this game. I feel bad for you, but [expletive] get better.”

Amid the verbal attack, Miller’s only counter came when their two visors clipped each other, with the umpire saying, “That’s contact.” But Boone paid it no mind. He went out in style, jabbing both of his index fingers at Miller, then clapping his hands together before storming off.

“Tighten it up right now, OK?” Boone said. “Tighten. That. [Expletive]. Up.”

The ejection, Boone’s third of the season and seventh overall as Yankees manager, went over well in the dugout.

“That shows that he’s in the trenches with us,” Aaron Judge said. “He’s living and dying on every single pitch and has our back. He saved, I think, maybe Gardy [Brett Gardner] and a couple people from being thrown out, so that’s a good thing.”

With David Lennon

