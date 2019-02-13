TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Boone hoping to get Yankees to 'top of the mountain'

Yankees manager Aaron Boone before the start of

Yankees manager Aaron Boone before the start of batting practice at the Yankees' minor-league complex in Tampa, Florida on Monday. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Manager Aaron Boone is hoping to get the Yankees “to the top of the mountain” in 2019.

Boone addressed the media in his spring training news conference on Wednesday as pitchers and catchers officially reported to Tampa.

“We have tremendous expectations, and I think we rightfully have those expectations, but now we have to go out and do it,” Boone said.

Boone said he expects Luis Severino, who went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and a 1.145 WHIP in 2018, to be the Opening Day starter for the second consecutive season.

After missing all of last season with various injuries, Jacoby Ellsbury won't be in camp right away, Boone said. The outfielder had some "issues" with his plantar fasciitis, Boone said.

"We feel like he's making really good progress," Boone said.

Ellsbury is expected to join the Yankees sometime in March.

