Yankees fans, Aaron Boone understands.

He feels your pain.

“We’re all bummed, especially with Opening Day coming up,” Boone said Monday afternoon on the YES Network. “We're getting close to that point and all that goes into that…to have it pulled out from under us is difficult.”

The Yankees, of course, just under two weeks ago had no reason to think they wouldn’t be in Montreal Monday and Tuesday night to conclude their exhibition season with two games against the Blue Jays, and certainly had no reason to think they wouldn’t be headed from there to Baltimore for the season-opener, and Gerrit Cole’s debut, Thursday afternoon at Camden Yards.

None of it, as no one needs to be told, happened or will happen as the sports world, and life in general, was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And so, bummed as Boone and fans across the sport might be regarding an indefinite delay to the start of the 2020 season, the Yankees manager, like just about everyone else, sees a far more significant picture.

“We also understand this is all way bigger than baseball, bigger than us, and it's incumbent on all of us to do our part right now and try and get baseball back to us sooner rather than later,” Boone said. “And hopefully when we do get back and start that quest for a championship, it'll make us even appreciate our Yankees baseball and our sports and everything we probably take for granted every now and then…hopefully it makes us appreciate it that much more. But for now, do our part – stay away, stay in, stay safe and enjoy family and friends right now at the house.”

Boone, who lives in Greenwich, Conn. – and has the recently moved-in Cole living in his neighborhood – started his drive home from Steinbrenner Field in Tampa early Tuesday afternoon and has been there since (Boone, incidentally, filmed Cole playing catch with the pitcher’s wife, Amy, Sunday afternoon in the couple’s backyard).

Yankees players on the 40-man roster voted unanimously March 13 to stay in Tampa for informal workouts but the lightning-fast nature of the crisis quickly changed that, changes that included two of their minor leaguers testing positive for the virus.

And as of Thursday, pretty much all of the players who don’t live in Tampa or have homes locally had departed.

Among the players still working out regularly at Steinbrenner Field include Giancarlo Stanton, who suffered a Grade 1 calf strain in late February, and Aaron Judge, who missed all of the spring with a right rib fracture and collapsed lung, the latter only last week disclosed publicly.

Boone offered encouraging news on the recoveries of both players.

“G’s doing great,” Boone said. “G, probably, if we were to start spring training games tomorrow, he'd probably be ready to go.”

Boone wasn’t as specific regarding Judge but, realistically, timelines at the moment have little meaning anyway.

“One of the good things is hopefully this is a time where he can get the proper rest to allow that bone, allow that rib, to heal properly,” Boone said. “And hopefully when it is time to play ball, that Aaron's with us.”