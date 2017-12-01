TODAY'S PAPER
Aaron Boone is Brian Cashman’s pick to be next Yankees manager, source says

Yankees' Aaron Boone watches his game-winning home run

Yankees' Aaron Boone watches his game-winning home run off Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in New York Thursday, Oct. 16, 2003. Photo Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / CHARLES KRUPA

By Anthony Rieber  anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Aaron Boone is Brian Cashman’s pick to be the next Yankees manager, a source confirmed to Newsday on Friday night.

Boone, the former Yankees third baseman and current ESPN analyst who has never coached or managed anywhere, was chosen by Cashman over five other candidates to replace Joe Girardi.

Cashman made his recommendation to owner Hal Steinbrenner and a contract still has to be worked out. If it is, Boone will take over a team that was one win from the World Series in 2017 and is packed with young talent.

Boone beat out Carlos Beltran, Eric Wedge, Chris Woodward, Rob Thomson and Hensley Meulens.

