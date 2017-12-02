Joe Torre reigned over the rebirth of a dynasty, winning four World Series championships during his tenure in pinstripes. For recent generations, he’s still the gold standard for managing in the Bronx. By comparison, Aaron Boone soon will be officially named the Yankees’ next skipper, even though he’s never coached or managed at any level.

Still, at least one person sees a few critical similarities between Boone and Torre, who reside on opposite ends of the experience scale.

“I think he has a lot of the intangibles that I always felt that Joe Torre had in terms of being highly respected and the magic that he brings to the clubhouse,” said Bob Boone, Aaron’s father, and himself a former big league player and manager. “That’s really what that job is all about.”

In a telephone interview with Newsday, the elder Boone expressed confidence in his son’s ability to overcome a significant experience gap. Clearly, general manager Brian Cashman shares that optimism.

“To get arguably the best sports job in the world with no experience at it is pretty remarkable,” Bob Boone said. “I think Mr. Cashman made a tremendous decision, a great decision. I know Aaron very well. What he does, they’re going to love him there. He has such a great personality. He has what you need in that locker room and he certainly has the baseball acumen. Even if he hasn’t managed ever, I think he’ll be spectacular at it.”

Aaron Boone’s appointment represents the latest crown jewel for a family that has produced three generations of big leaguers. The chain began with Ray Boone, an infielder who played for six teams from 1948 to 1960. It continued with Bob Boone, the seven-time Gold Glover as a catcher, including with the world champion Phillies in 1980.

The third generation included sons Bret and Aaron, both of whom enjoyed long major league playing careers. Now, the family adds another accomplishment, joining the ranks of rare father-son combinations to reach the big league managerial ranks.

“When you attain something like Aaron has, I’m proud of him for that, not ‘Oh, good, that carries on the legend,’ ” Bob Boone said. “That has nothing to do with it whatsoever. But certainly, I think any daddy, if his son gets the manager’s job for the Yankees, he’s going to be pretty proud, pretty excited and very humble about it. That’s what really has happened and I think that’s how we as a family really think about it.”

Bob and Joel Skinner represented the last father-son combo in the dugout, when the latter was appointed interim manager of the Indians in 2002.

Before that, Earle Mack managed the Philadelphia Athletics several times on an interim basis in place of his father, the legendary Connie Mack. Another Hall of Famer, Dick Sisler, served as a player-manager. Later, Sisler’s son George also wound up as a skipper.

Bob Boone earned two chances to manage in the big leagues. His first stint came with the Royals from 1995 to his firing in 1997. He resurfaced in the Reds’ dugout, taking over in 2001 until his dismissal in 2003. He compiled a 371-444 career record.

During that latter stint, he managed Aaron, who played for the Reds from 1997 to 2003. It was during that time that the elder Boone saw early signs that his son might have a future in managing.

“In managing him, I saw how he interacted with all the players and he was in a much tougher spot than I was in,” Boone said. “You can imagine everyone in the clubhouse going to him, ‘Hey, what does you’re dad think about this? Who’s going to make the club?’ All those things. And he handled it magnificently.”

It was an indication of the younger Boone’s savvy with people, which will be put to the test as he succeeds Joe Girardi as manager of the Yankees.

“He’ll certainly be able to relate to players,” Boone said. “If you’ve been around Aaron, Aaron’s real niche is that he’s a people person.”

There will be a learning curve. It will take awhile to get accustomed to making the final call. But while Boone acknowledged that his son likely will endure an adjustment period, he also noted a few built-in advantages. The first includes Aaron’s stint as an ESPN broadcaster, which required prep work that made him familiar with teams all over the league.

But the on-field aspect of the job should come quickly.

“There’s not too many times that you outmanage the other guy or the other guy outmanages you, especially nowadays with all of the statistical information and the setups for the game,” said Boone, who works in player development for the Nationals as a vice president and senior advisor to the general manager. “You’re getting a lot of help from a lot of different people and you’re coming into the game with a pretty good game plan.”

Clearly, Yankee fans already have some familiarity with Aaron Boone, whose one season in the Bronx culminated with one of the most iconic homers in franchise history. Boone’s game-winning home run off the Red Sox’s Tim Wakefield in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series sent the Yankees to the World Series. But the elder Boone believes his son will further solidify his standing now that he’ll be handed the reigns to a talented team coming off a surprise playoff run.

“It’s really making the things happen in the clubhouse and bringing all the players that you have together,” the elder Boone said. “I think the Yankees have made a tremendous choice. I think you’re going to see it real soon.”

Both father and son spent Friday night watching their respective alma maters battle on the football field in the Pac-12 championship game, with Aaron’s USC Trojans knocking off Bob’s Stanford Cardinal. Most of the talk was about bragging rights.

But soon, the elder Boone figures the conversations will shift once more to baseball, particularly the challenges of managing.

“He has to be careful about asking me because I have a lot of opinions, I have a lot of thoughts,” Boone said with a laugh. “So, if he ever does ask, he will get a lot of input. And I’m sure we’ll have some phone calls during the year.”