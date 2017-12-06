Yankees introduce Aaron Boone as new manager

Aaron Boone put on Yankees pinstripes for the first time in over a decade Wednesday, starting his tenure managing the team he once played for.

The Yankees welcomed Boone, a former Yankee infielder and ESPN analyst, as the club’s 33rd manager at a press conference on Wednesday.

“This is a special, special day for me and my family," Boone said. "I just want to first start out by thanking the Steinbrenner family for entrusting me in this position, it really does mean the world to me and feels like the chance of a lifetime for me.”

Boone says he's excited about working with young players and "being part of them taking the next step." — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) December 6, 2017

Boone, 44, is the 18th former Yankees player to manage the team and will wear No. 17. He emerged as the selection after general manager Brian Cashman interviewed six candidates.

“The one thing I promise you guys is you’ll get all I’ve got," Boone said. "I'm so excited to be here."

Boone spent the last eight years as a broadcaster for ESPN. He has not coached or managed at any level, but he comes from a three-generation baseball family.

His father, Bob, managed the Royals from 1995-97 and the Reds from 2001-03. Bob and Aaron Boone are the third father-son duo to be hired as full-time big-league managers, joining George and Dick Sisler and Bob and Joel Skinner

"The game's been calling, it's been pulling at me," Boone said.

Boone hit .263 in 12 big-league seasons, including a stint with the Yankees. His walk-off homer off Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series put the Yankees in the World Series.

With Marc Carig