It’s official: Aaron Boone is Yankees’ next manager

The Yankees officially named Aaron Boone the 33rd manager in franchise history Monday, signing him to a three-year deal with a club option for a fourth. An introductory media conference has been scheduled for Wednesday at noon.

Longtime pitching coach Larry Rothschild will return to serve on Boone’s staff. Rothschild, 63, has been the Yankees’ pitching coach since 2011.

Boone, 44, is the 18th former Yankees player to manage the team. He emerged as the selection after general manager Brian Cashman interviewed six candidates.

“Words cannot express how humbled I am to wear the pinstripes again as the manager of the Yankees,” Boone said in a statement. “I want to thank the Steinbrenner family and Brian Cashman for entrusting me with this tremendous honor and responsibility. I believe we are entering into a special time in New York Yankees history, and I am so excited to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get to work — and that work starts now.”

Boone spent the last eight years as a broadcaster for ESPN. He has not coached or managed at any level, but he comes from a three-generation baseball family.

His father, Bob, managed the Royals from 1995-97 and the Reds from 2001-03. Bob and Aaron Boone are the third father-son duo to be hired as full-time big-league managers, joining George and Dick Sisler and Bob and Joel Skinner.

“I firmly believe that Aaron possesses the attributes needed to follow in the tradition of great Yankees managers,” managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. “From all accounts, he is a polished communicator who possesses the ability to cultivate and grow relationships. Aaron has also spent a lifetime immersed in baseball, affording him a unique and intimate understanding of what fosters team success.”

Boone hit .263 in 12 big-league seasons, including a stint with the Yankees. His walk-off homer off Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield in the 11th inning of Game 7 of the 2003 American League Championship Series put the Yankees in the World Series.

“Aaron’s name is already etched into Yankees history, and my family and I are excited to welcome him back to this franchise,” Steinbrenner said. “This opportunity will allow him to continue to make a positive impact on this organization in distinctly new and meaningful ways.”

In a statement, Cashman praised Boone’s “progressive approach” to the game in addition to his “interpersonal skills and baseball pedigree.”

Said Cashman: “I look forward to collaborating with him over the coming years and offering him the support and resources needed to get the most out of our players.”

Notes & quotes: Al Pedrique was hired by the A’s as their first-base coach. Pedrique had served as the Yankees’ Triple-A manager.