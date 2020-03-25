The Yankees should have arrived in Baltimore Wednesday and spent the day preparing for the season opener Thursday afternoon at Camden Yards.

The operative phrase being “should have.”

The coronavirus pandemic that has suspended much of the world’s activity means, of course, no Opening Day Thursday, and no 2020 Opening Day for the foreseeable future.

That reality, though, hit home in the baseball world March 13 when Major League Baseball officially canceled spring training.

“I don’t know if tomorrow [Opening Day] necessarily hits it for me because we’ve been living that now for the last 10 days, two weeks, whatever it’s been since the plug got pulled,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday afternoon via conference call. “So that’s when it first started to become really weird.”

Boone began a roughly 17-hour drive back to his home in Greenwich, Connecticut, March 17 and has been holed up there since with his family, homebound other than the sporadic trip to the grocery store or to visit Gerrit Cole, who lives nearby, to play catch.

“It’s all been weird and an adjustment,” Boone said. “The selfish in my personal bubble of the world…the frustration of you get so close to Opening Day and the start of the season and it’s not here. All the work that goes into that, that’s disappointing. That’s frustrating. But you also temper it with this is all bigger than me and us and baseball, and right now is the time to do our part.”

Which at the moment is staying for the most part at home.

Boone is keeping in touch with his coaching staff and players via cellphone and/or text. Boone estimated about 10 players remain in Tampa working out at Steinbrenner Field, which closed to the public Monday but is still open to those players wishing to use it on a limited basis.

Among those who have been regulars at Steinbrenner Field the last 10 days has been a pair of rehabbing players – Giancarlo Stanton (Grade 1 right calf strain) and Aaron Judge (right rib stress fracture/collapsed lung).

“He's pretty much over the hump,” Boone said of Stanton. “He's pretty much run aggressively and done the things necessary so that if there were to be spring training games [now], he would likely be ready to roll for that.”

As for Judge, whose spring never got started because of injuries traced back to last September and a diving-catch attempt in the outfield, Boone said the rightfielder’s rib bone was “still in the healing phase,” and that he would be reevaluated again in a few weeks. Judge has progressed to the point of doing “some upper body stuff,” Boone said.

The Yankees had two minor leaguers test positive for COVID-19 in a four-day stretch around when big-league camps were shut down but, a spokesperson said, there have been no other cases since, and no additional minor leaguers have been tested or experienced symptoms of the virus. To date, no big-leaguers – with the Yankees or any other club – have tested positive.

As for when any semblance of a season can get under way, Boone, like everyone else, would only be guessing. But, Boone said, baseball will have a role.

“Our job, when we come back, ultimately is going to be bigger than the game and all of us as well,” Boone said. “As we've seen throughout time, sports can play a role in kind of healing, a diversion, a distraction, a sense of normalcy, all these kinds of things that we have a role in our society to play. We'll be eager to hopefully go out and do our part, and in our case, the focus will always remain the same of trying to be the best we can be and trying to go out and win another championship for our organization.”