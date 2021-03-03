TAMPA, Fla. – Delivering news that was nothing less than shocking, the Yankees announced Wednesday afternoon manager Aaron Boone would be taking "an immediate leave of absence to receive a pacemaker."

Surgery is expected to be performed later Wednesday in Tampa at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

"As many of you know, I underwent open-heart surgery in 2009, and I wanted everyone to understand where I’m at regarding the procedure that’s taking place today," Boone, 47, said in a statement released by the team. "Over the last six-to-eight weeks I’ve had mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath. As a result, I underwent a series of tests and examinations in New York prior to the beginning of spring training, including multiple visits with a team of heart specialists. While the heart checkup came back normal, there were indications of a low heart rate which, after further consultations with doctors in Tampa, necessitates a pacemaker."

Boone, in his fourth season as Yankees manager, said in the statement he believed he would be able to return to work "in the next several days."

The release did not say who would manage in Boone’s place but it is expected bench coach Carlos Mendoza will assume those duties. Boone managed the club in Sarasota the previous day, a 4-2 victory over the Orioles.

"The thoughts of the entire organization are with Aaron and his family as he undergoes this procedure and takes the time he needs to properly heal," managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in the same statement. "Aaron leads our players, coaches and staff with a rare combination of work ethic, intelligence and a genuine concern for others. Our only priority at this time is Aaron’s health and well-being, and we will support him in every way throughout his recovery."

General manager Brian Cashman is expected to address the media later in the day Wednesday.

"My faith is strong, and my spirits are high. I’m in a great frame of mind because I know I’m in good hands with the doctors and medical staff here at St. Joseph’s Hospital," Boone continued in the statement. "They are confident that today’s surgery will allow me to resume all of my usual professional and personal activities and afford me a positive long-term health prognosis without having to change anything about my way of life. I look forward to getting back to work in the next several days, but during my short-term absence, I have complete trust that our coaches, staff and players will continue their training and preparation at the same level as we’ve had and without any interruption.

"I also want to take this opportunity to remind all those dealing with heart issues to remain vigilant in your care and to reach out to your doctor should you have any symptoms of discomfort or trouble. Any issue involving the heart has the potential to be serious. Staying on top of your health is always the first and most important thing you can do for yourself and your family."

Revered by Yankees fans for his ALCS-winning home run in Game 7 against the Red Sox in 2003, Boone returned to the Bronx to replace Joe Girardi as manager ahead of the 2018 season. The Yankees are 236-148 in the regular season under Boone, earning a postseason berth in all three seasons but reaching the ALCS just once.