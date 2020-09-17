Aaron Boone woke up Thursday morning, grabbed two large suitcases filled with clean clothes and fresh underwear, said goodbye to his wife, kids, and mother-in-law and departed for what may be the longest fall road trip of his entire baseball career.

After Thursday night’s game against Toronto, the Yankees may not see the inside of their homes until after the World Series – a full 41 days away. They hope so, at least.

Thanks to an agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players Association, the Division Series, League Championship Series, and World Series will be played in a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. The best-of-three first round series will be held at the top-seeded team and AL teams in mathematical contention on Sept. 22 must remain at a hotel while at home.

What that means for the Yankees, who entered Thursday night as a lower seed and will begin a seven-game road trip Friday night that won’t bring them back to New York until Sept. 25?

A long goodbye.

Is it tough? Sure, but Boone is hoping he returns home with a championship.

"My family is very supportive with school back in and things going on, their world is very busy too," Boone said before the game Thursday. "So, we’ll try to make the most of Face Time and hopefully come home with a prize."

While a prize may be forthcoming for the Yankees, who are hot and getting healthy, Boone left his home Thursday morning with another thing on his mind – keeping all those clothes clean.

"I packed with five, six weeks in mind," he said. "Hopefully, they’ll be able to do laundry and dry cleaning for us, but I made sure that there’s plenty of underwear in there."

Not all the Yankees are thrilled with the arrangement, however.

"I feel like we’ve been doing that this whole season and now we’re kind of getting taken away from our families," Aaron Judge said. "I’m not a fan of it. We’ll see how it plays out. It’s not going to change how we approach it and what we want to do and accomplish in the year."