TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Aaron Boone, Yankees gird for especially long 'road trip'

Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks to the dugout

Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Orioles in an MLB game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Print

Aaron Boone woke up Thursday morning, grabbed two large suitcases filled with clean clothes and fresh underwear, said goodbye to his wife, kids, and mother-in-law and departed for what may be the longest fall road trip of his entire baseball career.

After Thursday night’s game against Toronto, the Yankees may not see the inside of their homes until after the World Series – a full 41 days away. They hope so, at least.

Thanks to an agreement between Major League Baseball and the Players Association, the Division Series, League Championship Series, and World Series will be played in a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. The best-of-three first round series will be held at the top-seeded team and AL teams in mathematical contention on Sept. 22 must remain at a hotel while at home.

What that means for the Yankees, who entered Thursday night as a lower seed and will begin a seven-game road trip Friday night that won’t bring them back to New York until Sept. 25?

A long goodbye.

Is it tough? Sure, but Boone is hoping he returns home with a championship.

"My family is very supportive with school back in and things going on, their world is very busy too," Boone said before the game Thursday. "So, we’ll try to make the most of Face Time and hopefully come home with a prize."

While a prize may be forthcoming for the Yankees, who are hot and getting healthy, Boone left his home Thursday morning with another thing on his mind – keeping all those clothes clean.

"I packed with five, six weeks in mind," he said. "Hopefully, they’ll be able to do laundry and dry cleaning for us, but I made sure that there’s plenty of underwear in there."

Not all the Yankees are thrilled with the arrangement, however.

"I feel like we’ve been doing that this whole season and now we’re kind of getting taken away from our families," Aaron Judge said. "I’m not a fan of it. We’ll see how it plays out. It’s not going to change how we approach it and what we want to do and accomplish in the year."

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

New York Sports

Adam Pelech of the Islanders takes the ice Isles' Pelech not available for Game 6 vs. Lightning
Aaron Judge of the Yankees swings at a Aaron Judge out of the lineup but feeling great
The Mets' Jacob deGrom pitches during the second DeGrom's troublesome hamstring is feeling better
Russell Wilson of the Seahawks reacts after a NFL Week 2 picks: Seattle stops Pats, Baltimore lock of week
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is pushed out of Marcus Maye making most of bigger role with Jets
Matt Milano intercepts this pass, but Jamison Crowder Crowder misses practice, will be evaluated for Sunday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search