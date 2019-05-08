Aaron Hicks is on track to rejoin the Yankees in one of the next two series, manager Aaron Boone said on Wednesday.

Hicks, who has missed the start of the season with a back injury suffered on March 1, played nine innings in center for Class-A Tampa in a rehab game on Wednesday night and went 0-for-3 with a walk. He's 0-for-11 in three rehab games. The Yankees open a series at Tampa Bay on Friday before returning home to host the Orioles on Monday.

“I would say there’s a chance he could be activated this weekend,” Boone said of Hicks, who signed a seven-year, $70-million contract extension in late February. “We haven’t decided that for sure yet, but it’s something we’re starting to talk through. It could be this weekend or it could be the start of the homestand when we get back. We’ll just kind of talk through that here the next 24, 48 hours.”

Going Green

Righthander Chad Green, starting for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Indianapolis on Wednesday, allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings in his third outing since getting demoted with a 16.43 ERA in 10 outings.

Green had been unscored upon in five innings in his first two Triple-A outings and had allowed two hits, striking out 11.

“It’s gone really well,” Boone said before Wednesday’s start. “We’ve seen the stuff tick up. We’ve seen some of the minor adjustments he’s made really take hold, so we’re really encouraged where Greenie is and we want to make sure we get him to where we know he will get. But we’ve been really excited with what we’ve seen from him.”

Extra bases

One night after botching two balls in rightfield, Clint Frazier took extra fly balls going back to the wall before the game. Frazier started in right against lefthander Yusei Kikuchi.