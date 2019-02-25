TAMPA, Fla. – After extending Luis Severino’s contract early in spring training, GM Brian Cashman said the Yankees were “open for business” in terms of locking up some of their other young players.

They locked up one more Monday morning as centerfielder Aaron Hicks agreed to a seven-year, $70-million extension, according to the YES Network.

The deal, which is expected to be announced later Monday, starts in 2019.

The 29-year-old switch-hitting Hicks is coming off a 2018 in which he posted career single-season highs in runs (90), hits (119), homers (27), extra-base hits (48), RBI (79) and walks (90).

Hicks, acquired from the Twins in exchange for backup catcher John Ryan Murphy in November 2015, also has turned himself into a good and at times spectacular defender.

Speaking before the Yankees’ Grapefruit League opener in Fort Myers on Saturday morning, manager Aaron Boone sung Hicks’ praises.

“I think Aaron Hicks is maybe the most underrated player in the game,” Boone said. “He’s such a valuable player. Playing a premium position, center, and as good as our guys control the strike zone, he’s probably the poster child. And the ability to hit for power from both sides, the athleticism and speed he brings. He’s a really complete player.”