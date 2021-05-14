BALTIMORE — The news regarding the MRI taken of Aaron Hicks' sore left wrist was not good.

Just how bad it is should be determined in the coming days.

Aaron Boone said the test, which was taken Thursday, showed a tear in his tendon sheath. It is not an injury to the tendon itself, but rather the sheath that holds the tendon.

It can be successfully treated with medication — which is the Yankees’ first avenue of attack on the injury — but surgery also is "on the table," Aaron Boone said.

Boone spoke about an hour before another injury came down the pike, this one left quadriceps tightness felt by DH Giancarlo Stanton, who was summarily scratched from Friday night’s lineup. The severity of Stanton’s condition was not yet known.

The same can be said of Hicks and his tendon sheath.

"We won’t know that for a couple of days," Boone said. "He started the medicine yesterday. We’ll get through treatments and see how he’s doing at the end of today. Could make a potential IL decision, which could end up being a short-term decision, but there’s also the potential that he could be in play this weekend if it’s moving in the right direction. It’s kind of fluid and we’re kind of just paying attention closely here over the next 12, 24, 36 hours."

Hicks is hitting .194 with four homers and a .627 OPS in 32 games this season.

Though, as Boone said, the damage isn’t to the tendon, that doesn’t make the injury insignificant. Mark Teixeira suffered a similar injury during the World Baseball Classic in 2013 and, though surgery initially wasn’t thought to be necessary, he ended up having season-ending surgery in July of that year, with the effects lingering pretty much throughout 2014.

Said Teixeira, "I've torn the sheath in both wrists. April 2009 and all I needed was a cortisone shot and a few days off. 2013 I needed surgery because of the nature of the tear. These things are tricky; he could be fine in a few weeks or out for the season."