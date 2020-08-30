For nearly two weeks, the Yankees were unrecognizable through a losing stretch that cost them first-place in the AL East. On Sunday the team in pinstripes that everyone expects to see was back.

That’s the team that can never be counted out, the one an opponent never wants to give an extra out.

The Yankees scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning – capped by Aaron Hicks’ two-out two-run home run – as they forced the opener of their Subway Series doubleheader with the Mets into extra innings (the eighth). There they won the game as Gio Urshela laced a two-out single to right field and Mike Tauchman dove home just in front of Wilson Ramos’ tag for an 8-7 walk-off at the Stadium.

Tauchman was the runner on second per the new 2020 rules for extra innings.

Chad Green struck out three in the top of the eighth for the win.

The Yankees looked anemic for six innings – scoring just two runs on four hits – but came alive in the bottom of the seventh. They scored five two-out runs off Mets set-up man Jared Hughes and closer Edwin Diaz to tie the game 7-7 and send it into extra innings (the eighth).

The Yanks loaded the bases on an error, a walk and a hit-by-pitch before Luke Voit’s two-run single to center made the score 7-4. A Diaz wild pitch brought in the third run of the inning and cut the margin to two.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hicks launched a two-run homer off Diaz into the seats in left field to tie the game

The Mets seemed to be well in control before with a 7-2 lead before the Yanks offense finally sparked.

Former Yankee Robinson Cano broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer off Yankee rookie reliever Brooks Kriskie in the fifth. Kriskie walked the first three batters he faced in the sixth – throwing 12 balls among 17 pitches – and Ben Heller replaced him and allowed all three runners to score for the five-run edge.

Heller gave up a two-run double by Michael Conforto, loaded the bases again and hit Pete Alonso to bring in the third run to make it 7-2.