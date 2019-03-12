TAMPA, Fla. – Aaron Hicks had one of his best days of spring training on Sunday as he tries to recover from lower back stiffness.

The good feelings didn’t last long, however. Hicks went to the doctor on Monday and received a cortisone shot in his back. Opening Day is March 28, and the Yankees’ centerfielder is on the bubble as far as being ready.

"Now, it’s just waiting,” Hicks said on Tuesday. “Back feels good right now, but when I start doing baseball activities is when I’ll really know.”

It was doing those “baseball activities” that had Hicks feeling hopeful on Sunday – at first. He threw, ran and hit.

"That was the first day I could actually throw and hit without too much pain, but I still had restrictions on mobility in my swing,” Hicks said. “That’s kind of where it got kind of sketchy . . . I’ve come in here with no pain until I start doing baseball activities. [That’s] normally when it happens. Throwing was a big issue and then hitting is even more torque, more a lot of things.”

So when Hicks went for a checkup on the Yankees’ off day, the shot was ordered up.

"Something like this, that’s been lingering,” Hicks said. “You’ve got to do something about it.”

Hicks, who signed a seven-year, $70-million contract extension last month, will rest for a few days to let the shot take effect before attempting to resume his preparation for the season.

"All I did [Monday] was ice and kind of kick my feet up and kind of just hung out,” Hicks said. “We’ll see today what they want me to do.”

Hicks said he is not concerned about being ready for the opener even though he hasn’t appeared in a spring training game since March 1.

“No, not really,” Hicks said. “If I need to get at-bats I can just go down to the minor-league side, crank out of a lot of at-bats with them. I feel pretty good today. No pain is a big thing for me as far as it comes to swinging. [When] I start doing things like that, I’ll know for sure.”

Brett Gardner was in the lineup in center on Tuesday night against the Orioles.