Aaron Hicks returns to Yankees lineup

The centerfielder says he has no issues from intercostal strain that landed him on the disabled list.

Yankees centerfielder Aaron Hicks, right, high-fives teammates as the Yankees are introduced on Opening Day in Toronto on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP / Nathan Denette

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
BOSTON – Ten days earlier, Aaron Hicks didn’t think he was injured enough to be put on the DL, though he understood the Yankees’ decision.

But not surprisingly, he reported no issues when he officially came off it Thursday.

“No, I was not excited about going on the DL but [it was a precautionary] thing,” said Hicks, who returned to the Yankees lineup as the DH Thursday night. “Now, it’s in the past.”

Hicks, 28, was placed on the DL March 30 with a Grade 1 right intercostal muscle strain, the day after going 2-for-4 in the Yankees’ season-opener in Toronto.

Because of Hicks’ past issues with that kind of injury – he was limited to 88 games in 2017 because of separate DL stints resulting from oblique strains on his left and right side – the Yankees played it cautious.

“It’s been a while,” Hicks said of the last time he felt the injury. “The day of (March 30) is when I felt it. Didn’t really feel it much during the whole rehab process. But with my past with the whole oblique thing, they just wanted to prevent that.”

Hicks’ final hurdle was his rehab outing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday night, a game in which the switch-hitter went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

“Everything went well,” Hicks said. “Played all nine innings, got four at-bats. Swing felt good, body feels good.”

CC you next week

CC Sabathia, placed on the DL last Saturday with a right hip strain, threw a bullpen Thursday and reported no issues.

“All good from what I understand,” GM Brian Cashman said. “Hopefully he’ll be in position to take his start next week at some point. But we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

Wanna get away?

1B Tyler Austin, suspended five games by MLB for his role in Wednesday’s brawl, said he did his best to avoid coverage of the incident.

“I’ve kind of just tried not pay attention to it to be honest with you,” Austin said before learning of his suspension, which he’s appealing. “It’s hard not to when it’s on every TV channel, but for the most part I’ve tried to keep off of reading comments on social media and watching the TV.”

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

