TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Boone hasn’t gotten to the point of constructing his lineup, but the Yankees manager indicated on Sunday that Aaron Hicks likely will be his leadoff man more often than not.

“I think DJ [LeMahieu], with the way he hits lefthanded pitching, he certainly could be an option up there,” Boone said, mentioning the righthanded-hitting, free-agent utility infielder. “You’d even flirt with the big boy up there [Aaron Judge], in certain situations. But I do like Aaron [Hicks] at the top of the order.”

Perhaps not wanting people going off the rails about Judge leading off, Boone played down that part of his previous comment, which was said with a grin.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s likely,” he said. “I would say Hicks is the guy I envision the most in that spot.”

Boone also mentioned Brett Gardner as a possibility against certain righthanders.

“It kind of depends on who’s in our lineup that day, who the pitcher is, who the opponent is, can all go into that,” Boone said. “I would say Aaron Hicks is probably the front-runner.”

The switch-hitting Hicks led off 31 times last season, batting .276 with a .958 OPS.

King sent out. Righty Michael King is one of the club’s top pitching prospects who hoped to make a mark in his first big-league camp, but he suffered a stress reaction in his right elbow after a bullpen before camp and was sent to the minor-league complex on Himes Avenue.

“With him shut down for another three weeks, we just felt like it was best for him to be doing that [rehab] over at Himes and not have to rush him back,” Boone said.

King, 23, posted a 1.79 ERA in 161 1⁄3 innings in 2018, a season that started in High-A Tampa and ended with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.