TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Aaron Hicks to have Tommy John surgery

Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees warms

Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees warms up on the field prior to Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Yankee Stadium. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Laura Albanese and Mike Rose laura.albanese@newsday.com, michael.rose@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks will have Tommy John surgery on his injured throwing elbow and is expected to miss 8-10 months, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Thursday.

Cashman, who met with the media at Yankee Stadium for his season-ending news conference, said Hicks has a partial tear in his UCL, but it is significant.

Hicks hadn’t played since Aug. 3 but returned for the ALCS.

Cashman also announced that starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka had surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and first baseman Luke Voit had surgery to address core muscle injuries. Cashman said both players are expected to be ready for spring training.

Cashman said they haven’t decided how to address Hicks’ absence in the outfield. Brett Gardner, who hit a career-high 28 home runs this season, could be brought back in free agency.

“In terms of Brett Gardner, I don’t think there’s any questions what his capabilities are,” Cashman said.

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese.

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Casey Cizikas skates during Islanders training camp at Cizikas returns to Isles as Isles return to games
New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele speaks to NFLPA supports Jets' Osemele; Mosley update soon
Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants stiff Shepard likely will miss Giants' game Sunday
St. John's lacrosse midfielder Matt Stockfeder, as seen NYPD: St. John's lacrosse co-captain charged in stabbing
Joe Girardi speaks with members of the media Reports: Mets candidate Girardi hired by Phils
Kyrie Irving (50 points) Highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyrie Irving highlights vs. Timberwolves
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search