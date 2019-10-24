Yankees' Aaron Hicks to have Tommy John surgery

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks will have Tommy John surgery on his injured throwing elbow and is expected to miss 8-10 months, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Thursday.

Cashman, who met with the media at Yankee Stadium for his season-ending news conference, said Hicks has a partial tear in his UCL, but it is significant.

Hicks hadn’t played since Aug. 3 but returned for the ALCS.

Cashman also announced that starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka had surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow and first baseman Luke Voit had surgery to address core muscle injuries. Cashman said both players are expected to be ready for spring training.

Cashman said they haven’t decided how to address Hicks’ absence in the outfield. Brett Gardner, who hit a career-high 28 home runs this season, could be brought back in free agency.

“In terms of Brett Gardner, I don’t think there’s any questions what his capabilities are,” Cashman said.